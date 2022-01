Sadiq Khan will reportedly introduce plans to end the prosecution of young people found with cannabis in London. The pilot scheme, first reported by The Telegraph, will see speeding course-style classes or counselling offered instead of arrest to under-25s caught with cannabis.Through the initiative, police officers will be told not to arrest young people caught with cannabis, but carrying the drug will still remain illegal. Alternatively, offenders will be taken back to their family homes and kept from police custody.The boroughs of Lewisham, Bexley and Greenwich will be the first to be subject to the new rules of the pilot...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO