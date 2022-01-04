Memphis flights cancelled due to COVID, severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Staffing shortages caused by the pandemic combined with severe weather are wreaking havoc on the nation’s airports.

Five flights out of Memphis International Airport have been canceled this morning:

Delta Flight 3533 To Minneapolis,

Delta Flight 5050 To New York,

Delta 2912 To Salt Lake City,

American Flight 4915 To Washington D.C.,

American Flight 5260 To Washington, D.C.

Two arriving flights have also been canceled:

Delta Flight 4766 From New York

American Flight 5260 From Washington, D.C

You can check your flight status at FlyMemphis.com

