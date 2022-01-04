ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis flights cancelled due to COVID, severe weather

By Morgan Mitchell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Staffing shortages caused by the pandemic combined with severe weather are wreaking havoc on the nation’s airports.

Five flights out of Memphis International Airport have been canceled this morning:

  • Delta Flight 3533 To Minneapolis,
  • Delta Flight 5050 To New York,
  • Delta 2912 To Salt Lake City,
  • American Flight 4915 To Washington D.C.,
  • American Flight 5260 To Washington, D.C.

Two arriving flights have also been canceled:

  • Delta Flight 4766 From New York
  • American Flight 5260 From Washington, D.C

You can check your flight status at FlyMemphis.com

WREG

Sleet and snow move through Memphis, Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An icy mix will start your day Thursday. Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow began moving across the Mid-South early Thursday morning, causing closings or delays for many school districts. Temperatures fell during the overnight hours, dropping into the upper 20s by morning, and icy spots on bridges and overpasses will be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rust College implements mandatory COVID vaccination policy

HOLLY SPRING, Miss.– New procedures and policies aimed at curbing the transmission of COVID-19 are in place at many colleges and universities as students return to begin the first semester of 2022. One example is Rust College in Holly Springs where a COVID-19 vaccination is required for on-campus learning. Tiffani Perry, Chief of Staff at […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Tipton Co. residents cope with winter weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A real taste of winter weather kicked off the new year as below freezing temperatures, ice and snow moved into Tennessee Thursday morning. Sherry Sturm lives in Tipton County, and she is worried that road conditions have gotten worse since she left home. She was clearing snow off of her car for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
WREG

Memphis shelter rescues 61 animals, asks for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis animal shelter took in 61 animals Thursday, straining resources and leaving the shelter looking for foster-care help. In total there were 8 dogs, 10 rabbits, 41 birds, 1 goat, and 1 pig, said Memphis Animal Services spokesperson Katie Pemberton. “We had been working with the owner to get into compliance, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Storm leaves roads in West TN covered in snow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Crews across West Tennessee are doing their part to keep the roads clear as the temperature drops. Freezing rain and snow blanketed many parts of West Tennessee, leaving an icy hazard on the roadways. TDOT Community relations officer Nichole Lawrence said crews have been busy clearing the highways and interstates of ice […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
