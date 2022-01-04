ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In ‘Manning Cast,’ Peyton, Eli detail problems with Browns offense

By Chris Sweeney
brownszone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamous quarterback brothers Peyton and Eli Manning had some praise for the Browns during their Manning Cast of Monday Night Football, but they also didn’t pull any punches. Nick Chubb received the most praise from the brothers, as each — along former Steelers coach Bill Cowher, who joined the program for...

ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
BrownsDigest

Former Browns WR Braylon Edwards Weighs in on Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has had his name drug through the mud quite a bit lately. First it was ESPN’s Paul Finebaum weighing in, now Braylon Edwards gave his insight on the Browns quarterback. Edwards joined the Zach Gelb show on Friday. "I saw the same quarterback but with better play...
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Myles Garrett drops strong take on Jadeveon Clowney’s future after missing playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL in the 2021 season. They were supposed to build on a fantastic 2020 campaign in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 season, especially after acquiring Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason to give Cleveland’s defense a much-needed shot in the arm. But even a pass rush that features both Clowney and Garrett was not enough to push the Browns into the next level.
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Deshaun Watson

Disappointment and controversy make for lots of comments and conjecture, as the Cleveland Browns are learning. Especially when the quarterback is the subject of much of the debate. And so it is that the team finds themselves in the discussion of possible landing spots for Deshaun Watson. Just like they...
NBC Sports

Paul Finebaum on “punk” Baker Mayfield: “He is a poor man’s Johnny Manziel”

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s NFL career arguably is at a crossroads. For some, the Rubicon was crossed long ago. Appearing Friday on ESPN Cleveland, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum provided a stinging assessment of Mayfield. “I got into it with him in college,” Finebaum said. “He came after...
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Ravens Should Consider Moving on From Lamar Jackson

Doug Gottlieb: “I want you to think about this for a second. We’re told there are a couple of reasons why the Niners are going to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of this year, and what are those reasons? He’s never healthy and always missing time, he has this ability to turn the football over at inopportune times, and there seems to be a ceiling – maybe it’s the Super Bowl, and maybe it’s the NFC Championship where he didn’t actually have to throw the football. The Niners are like ‘he can only get us to a point and we can’t break that point.’ Now let’s take Lamar Jackson. Lamar has been better than what most anyone would have thought coming out. Lamar Jackson last year had a come-from-behind win in the playoffs, which was something he had not yet done, but there does appear to be a ceiling for how far he can take you. We heard last year ‘YOU GOTTA GIVE HIM MORE WEAPONS!’ Then this past offseason they went out and got a talented wide receiver who’s often hurt in a Sammy Watkins. They also drafted in the first round a wide receiver in Rashod Bateman, and they have another first-round receiver in Hollywood Brown. In terms of weaponry, Mark Andrews is a tremendous pass-catching tight end, Bateman is a freak talent, Brown can take the top off a defense, and Watkins, although he wasn’t what he was billed to be coming out as a top 10 pick, that dude is a big target with good hands, and a guy where if he’s your third-best option, you’re pretty good… I think Baker is done in Cleveland, and I thought the biggest question in future contracts was going to be with Baker Mayfield, but what about Lamar Jackson?? He’s had better supporting talent on offense than he’s ever had, less the running backs I’ll grant you that. The division – Pittsburgh is not as good as they’ve been, Cleveland is not particularly good, and although Cincinnati is good and they smashed Baltimore twice, in terms of the AFC North, it usually is a much better division of what it is this year. This is his worst year throwing the football. He’s thrown the most interceptions yet he has better weapons around him than he’s ever had. The last two years he’s been hurt. He’s had COVID twice but he’s also been hurt twice. There seems to be some sort of ceiling with Lamar, at least to this point, in the playoffs. There’s some ‘Garoppolo’ to it. Garoppolo went to a Super Bowl, this cat did not, and Garoppolo had a very good defense that year, and the Ravens have had a great defense in years past. As much as Lamar's been championed for not having an agent, his mom is his agent, that’s not always a good thing. I wonder what the Ravens’ future with Lamar looks like. John Harbaugh and the front office by their words seem to be completely in, but wouldn’t this be doubling down on a guy, who although a complete freak talent and a guy who is by all accounts the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often, and eventually they lose that step and now they get hit more often. And oh yea, by the way, you’ve used all your resources to put a great offense around him, and you haven’t gotten better output. Isn’t there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G? What the Ravens do in the offseason with Lamar’s contract is as interesting as what the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers, and more interesting than what the Browns do with Baker Mayfield.” (Full Segment Above)
The Spun

Browns Have Reportedly Made Surprising Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a surprising decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield heading into the 2022 offseason. While many expect the Browns to part ways with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, Cleveland will reportedly roll with Mayfield as the starter heading into the 2022 regular season.
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names The “Likely” Outcome For Baker Mayfield

There’s been a lot of chatter about Baker Mayfield’s future with the Cleveland Browns over the past few weeks. All the rumors surrounding Mayfield escalated after Mary Kay Cabot reported there’s tension growing between the former No. 1 overall pick and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. According to Cabot, Mayfield has reportedly felt that Stefanski’s playcalling “didn’t always put him in position to succeed or play to his strengths.”
zonecoverage.com

Let's Talk About Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield

I already know a lot of you saw the headline, didn’t read the article and commented on how stupid this is. But the Green Bay Packers aren’t playing for anything this week. This article isn’t about crapping on the Detroit Lions, Jordan Love, or Baker Mayfield. The Lions have done nothing but help the Packers this season. Mayfield still has a chance to be a great quarterback, and Love has plenty of time to show what he still has.
brownszone.com

Myles Garrett working to keep Jadeveon Clowney in Cleveland: I want him here

Myles Garrett has spoken. He made it clear he wants fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back in 2022 — to the organization and to Clowney. “I want him here,” Garrett said Friday, adding he’s given Clowney a pitch to return “a couple times.” “He had two sacks last game. He was disruptive. I feel he’s disruptive every time he’s out there, especially when we’re out there together and they can’t just key in on just one of us.
brownszone.com

Browns-Bengals Preview: 3 things to watch, 3 key numbers, the prediction

(Three points of interest in Sunday’s game) Quarterback Case Keenum might care more than anyone about the “meaningless” finale. He grew irritated during an interview this week when many of the questions were about Baker Mayfield and the team’s disappointing season. His focus was squarely on the Bengals and his second start of the season.
brownszone.com

Mailbag: Was 2020 or 2021 closer to reality for Browns?

Q: Which was closer to reality, last year or this year? Was last year’s success a fluke or luck that we need to find explanations for? Or was this year’s failure the fluke or bad luck that we need to find explanations for?. — @ideashift. A: I believe...
