ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Expired COVID-19 tests could skew results

By Eric Halperin, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCl6c_0dcGy02f00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The year 2022 has kicked off with another major surge in coronavirus cases. Because of this, doctors say testing is as crucial as ever.

“The only way to know for certain if you’ve got a cold or the flu or COVID-19 is to be tested,” said Dr. Brad Fuller with Central Ohio Primary Care.

But there is something to look out for on those at-home tests: expiration dates.

If you picked up a test recently, it doesn’t hurt to check, but you likely don’t have to worry about it being expired. If you have had kits sitting around the house for a while, however, you’ll want to look.

“Some companies have said these tests will work beyond their expiration date, but in all honesty, it’s really hard to keep track of which companies have prolonged expiration dates,” said OhioHealth Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo.

Can you trust at-home COVID tests?

For example, Abbott, which manufactures the popular BinaxNOW at-home COVID tests, got permission from the FDA to extend the expiration date on its kits to 12 months. That means some customers who purchased kits in the first half of 2021 have tests that are still valid, even though the labels say they are expired. (More information from Abbott on how to check your kit here .)

Even with an expired test, if someone who has symptoms tests positive, it’s likely accurate. However, Gastaldo said negative results from expired tests might not be as trustworthy.

“If there is a negative test, if somebody has symptoms or there’s a negative test in somebody who’s asymptomatic, with an expired expiration date, that test would seem to be less reliable,” he said.

Do at-home COVID-19 tests detect the omicron variant?

But new at-home test kits have been hard to find.

“I think it really is a bit of a perfect storm because you have a new variant that’s more contagious than any that have come before it,” said Fuller. “The testing, while it’s much better than it was 18 months ago, is still in short supply, not as much as we would like to have.”

Doctors are hoping as the new year gets underway, and the White House works on its plan to send every American a test , finding a test becomes easier.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Omicron or cold symptoms? Local physician helps identify the difference

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Getting sick is the last thing any of us wants especially during a raging pandemic. Trying to figure out exactly what’s making you ill can be tricky since some diseases and conditions share the same symptoms. There are certainly similarities among upper respiratory illnesses, but also significant differences to help […]
KINGSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Expiration#Weather#Skew#Wcmh#Central Ohio Primary Care#Ohiohealth
WBRE

Kingston Township woman shares experience with rapid at-home COVID test

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The demand for COVID testing has only increased since the holidays, with 20,000 free testing sites now across the country. While those tests are happening at community locations another testing is occurring at home. Many of us are taking rapid antigen tests; tests you can do at home and without […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

Omicron accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, in another indication of how astonishingly fast the variant has spread since it was first detected in South Africa in late November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WBRE

Medical marketplace takes step forward with ‘No Surprises Act’

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The American Journal of Medicine reports more than half of Americans who file for personal bankruptcy cite medical debt as the reason. But now a leading contributor to the problem has been eliminated. It’s scary enough to show up at a hospital needing immediate attention. But something also frightening might be […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Guthrie Clinic opens additional covid testing site in Sayre

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Guthrie Clinic has announced they are beginning to offer covid testing at a new location in Bradford County. The new site will be located at the Guthrie location at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre, the former Kmart property. The additional testing site comes after demand for testing has hit […]
SAYRE, PA
WBRE

Worker shortage affecting grocery store in Monroe County

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Since the start of the pandemic, grocery stores have been essential and kept their doors open despite some struggles with shortages. Eyewitness News checked in with the world’s largest ShopRite in Monroe County to see how they’re working through recent spikes in COVID cases “There’s a lot going on, there’s […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy