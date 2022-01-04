ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

DeKalb police find more than 120 pounds of pot in drug bust

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmFc6_0dcGwBJJ00
DeKalb drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department announced a large drug bust Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers discovered a suspected drug sales operation while investigating a a separate incident in Decatur over the weekend.

Police recovered more than 120 pounds of marijuana, more than 300 pills, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, and a handgun.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

One man was arrested. No other details have been released.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

2 dead after vehicle stuck in Michigan driveway catches fire

POKAGON TONWSHIP, Mich. — Two people died in an early-morning car fire Friday in Michigan’s Pokagon Township. Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke confirmed to WWMT that a vehicle became stuck in a residential driveway due to heavy snowfall and that both occupants lost consciousness due to carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to dislodge it.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WSB Radio

Woman shot at Atlantic Station on busy Saturday night

ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot outside at Atlantic Station after a fight broke out between two other groups of people. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the shooting happened Sunday around 12:30 a.m. Officers responded to reports of a person...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Decatur, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
30K+
Followers
47K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy