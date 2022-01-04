DeKalb police find more than 120 pounds of pot in drug bust

DeKalb drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County Police Department announced a large drug bust Monday.

Officers discovered a suspected drug sales operation while investigating a a separate incident in Decatur over the weekend.

Police recovered more than 120 pounds of marijuana, more than 300 pills, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, and a handgun.

One man was arrested. No other details have been released.

