ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Omicron could be ‘beginning of the end’ former Trump health official says

By Bobby Oler, Joe Donlon, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6LTB_0dcGw8kN00

( NewsNation Now ) — The swath of immunity left behind by the sweeping omicron variant of COVID-19 could mean this moment of the pandemic is “the beginning of the end,” Dr. Brett Giroir said.

Giroir, who served as the so-called testing czar during the Donald Trump administration, said the end will not register like someone turning off a light switch.

“I don’t think that COVID is going to go away,” Giroir told “The Donlon Report” on Monday. “It’s going to be endemic, but we can live with it if it causes a cold and not many hospitalizations.”

SC students return to class this week amid omicron surge

Research suggests omicron is inherently milder , and even more so if it infects someone who’s taken both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and a booster of either. Preliminary studies also show an infection from omicron protects against the delta variant , which made up a little less than half of cases in the U.S. at the end of last year.

Still, Giroir said immunosuppressed people and those with underlying conditions should take precautions, like wearing masks — and you may want to upgrade yours.

Long lines at CSRA COVID testing sites

“With omicron, cloth masks don’t seem to be protective,” he said. He recommended a surgical mask or an N95 mask.

Overall, Giroir says, there is a lot to be optimistic about, even though cases and hospitalizations are rising.

“I think we’re going to see a dramatic decrease in the severity of this pandemic towards the mid-year,” he said. “It’s hard to predict — never trust Mother Nature with an evolving virus — but I do think we’re in for a good year. I’m very positive about our prospects.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person. Authorities say Raymond Williams was last seen on Friday, January 7 on the 4700 Block of Mike Padgett Highway. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, blue jeans, and brown and blue boots. Williams stands at approximately […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

2 shot inside vehicle in Augusta, authorities say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting. Authorities say on Sunday, January 9 at 1:04 a.m, deputies responded to the intersection of Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road following a shooting. Two victims were shot while inside a vehicle. The pair was transported to Augusta University Medical Center. One of […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Fox News

Former Trump official cooperating with January 6 panel

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
New Times

Winter COVID-19 surge could still be coming, health officials say

Last year's holiday season ushered in one of the worst COVID-19 surges we've seen to date, with cases peaking for the Central Coast in mid-January 2021. But this year, with the advent of vaccines and the uncertainty of the Omicron variant, it's unclear what the next big surge will look like.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beginning Of The End#Covid#Newsnation#Omicron Surge Research#Csra Covid#N95#Nexstar Media Inc
cityandstateny.com

Doctors say NYC’s omicron wave could end in a matter of weeks

While New York’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise to alarming levels, with new hospital admissions exceeding those recorded during last year’s post-holiday surge, the omicron wave could end here in a matter of weeks, scientists predict. Modeling predictions off of the variant’s rise and fall in South Africa...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Rapid at-home Covid tests may not be as effective in detecting Omicron, US health officials say

Rapid at-home Covid tests may not be as effective in detecting Omicron compared to other coronavirus variants, US health officials have said.In Britain, the UK Health Security Agency has insisted that the lateral flow tests detect Omicron just as accurately.But pointing to preliminary research, the US Food and Drug Administration has suggested otherwise.“Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the Omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity,” the agency said on Tuesday.Sensitivity is a measure of how likely a test is able to detect a positive.The warning is based on studies by the National Institutes of Health’s Rapid Acceleration...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
WJBF

WJBF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy