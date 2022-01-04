ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Will 2022 Be a Good Time to Buy New Construction?

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1reSes_0dcGw56C00

Image source: Getty Images

There are plenty of good reasons to purchase a new construction home. For one thing, you may get an opportunity to customize that property to your specifications. Want a built-in sauna and gym? That may be possible. Want your laundry room upstairs? That's your call.

Even if you don't buy the type of new construction home you can customize, there's still something to be said for owning a home no one has lived in before. And for the first few years in your new home, you shouldn't have to spend much money on repairs, since your appliances and systems should largely come with built-in warranties.

But one major drawback associated with new construction is its cost. Generally, buying a newly built home means taking on a higher mortgage than you would with a comparably sized lived-in home in the same area.

This year, rising materials costs made the typical new construction home cost $36,000 more than it normally would. And with price increases still rampant, 2022 could also end up being a tough year to buy new construction.

How expensive will newly built homes be in 2022?

It's hard to put an average price tag on newly built homes in the new year. But what we do know is that as of October, building material prices were up 12.2% year to date, as per the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Producer Price Index. They were also up 4.5% over the same period in 2020.

One thing that may help soften the blow is that lumber prices, though up from previous levels, aren't nearly as high as they were earlier in 2021, when a major shortage sent them skyrocketing. But speaking of shortages, many common building materials are still relatively hard to get due to supply chain backlogs. That issue might easily persist during 2022.

This especially holds true in light of recent pandemic-related developments. If the omicron variant causes too much upheaval, supply chain bottlenecks could worsen, making it even harder for builders to procure the materials they need to construct new homes. While we can't say what the average newly built property will cost in 2022, we can bet on it costing more than usual.

Should you buy new construction in 2022?

In addition to paying more money for your home, buying new construction could also mean facing a series of delays that put your housing situation in flux. Building delays are common in the world of new construction even when there aren't underlying supply chain issues. But in 2022, buyers of newly built homes could see their plans postponed for months on end.

If you're going to purchase a newly built home, it will help to have a flexible living situation, like a month-to-month lease you can renew and then cancel with ease. You'll also need to have some financial flexibility.

When you buy new construction, it's common for your purchase contract to have an escalation clause that allows your builder to pass excess costs onto you. Sometimes, it's possible to negotiate this clause out of a new construction contract. But given the way building material prices have soared recently, most builders are now unlikely to budge in this regard. Whatever price you sign up to pay for new construction, expect it to potentially go higher.

Still, buying a newly built home gives you the benefit of an untouched space that may be yours to customize. If you've been struggling to find an existing home that meets your needs, it could be worthwhile to pursue new construction in 2022.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Building Materials#Construction Contract#Producer Price Index#Construction Maintenance#Omicron
US News and World Report

Is a Condo a Good Investment?

Weighing the options of purchasing an investment property amid today’s fast-moving market can be a difficult decision, especially when considering the many types of homes available in today’s market. Condos have been proven to be a great option for investors looking for investment opportunities with minimal upkeep needs, especially in comparison to single-family homes which tend to require frequent upgrades and maintenance. Investors should be aware of the options. Single-family homes could have the best pay-off in many markets, as opposed to condos, however.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Construction
MarketRealist

How to Avoid First-Time Home-Buying Mistakes

If you’re considering buying a home, you need to watch out for the mistakes that first-time homebuyers are prone to making. Between hunting for a house and closing a mortgage, many missteps can occur. Article continues below advertisement. Every year, millions of Americans purchase homes. Many home purchases are...
REAL ESTATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Contractor Demand Up 250% as Construction Sector Rebounds

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Welcome to the Thomas Index Report for...
CONSTRUCTION
WKRC

Home Tip Tuesday: Is now a good time to buy?

The real estate market is hot right now and many are thinking of taking the plunge and buying a new home. But with rising house prices, is that a good idea?. Scott Oyler from the Oyler Hines Group at Coldwell Banker says that it's better to buy now than to wait.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Sales of newly built homes tank as affordability hits buyers

November new home sales were down 14% from a year ago. The median price of a newly built home sold in November rose nearly 19% from November 2020, despite rising mortgage rates. "A hefty correction appears to be due," wrote Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics in a note...
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Does Investing in Real Estate Provide a Hedge Against Inflation?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. As inflation and interest rates rise, many investors are taking a closer look at commercial real estate. Commercial real estate is an attractive investment because it’s an...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
153K+
Followers
74K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy