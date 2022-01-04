ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump called Twitter boring and a disgrace to democracy. He's also taking the platform to court demanding his account back.

By Thomas Colson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16l4sU_0dcGvwJt00
The suspended Twitter account of Donald Trump on an iPhone screen. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
  • Trump slammed Twitter after it banned GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
  • Trump said the platform "shouldn't be allowed to do business in this country."
  • He is also trying to force courts to restore his Twitter account after it was permanently suspended.

Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed Twitter as a "disgrace to democracy" after it suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of his most vocal supporters in Congress, for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

But he is also trying hard to get his own Twitter account restored.

"Twitter is a disgrace to democracy," Trump said in a statement issued through his spokesperson, Liz Harrington, a day after Greene was banned.

"They shouldn't be allowed to do business in this Country."

He also criticized Facebook, from which he is also suspended, for banning Greene hours after Twitter did.

—Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) January 4, 2022

Twitter permanently banned Trump himself last January in the wake of the Capitol riot, saying his posts risked inciting further violence.

Trump's successful run for president and his time in office were marked by his extensive use of a personal Twitter account, which had nearly 90 million followers before his ban.

On Twitter, he repeatedly attacked political opponents and, during his last weeks in office, repeatedly made baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Since then he has repeatedly called the social media platform "really boring" and said the press releases he began issuing instead were "much more elegant."

But his own attempts to get his account restored appear to betray his claim to be uninterested in the platform.

He asked a federal judge in Florida in October to force Twitter to restore his account.

In a preliminary injunction, his lawyers said the suspension was unfair and arbitrary.

They wrote that Twitter "exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate."

Trump announced in December plans to build his own social media platform called "TRUTH Social."

The new venture has already hit a roadblock after federal regulators opened an investigation into the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backing the new platform.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KFOR

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
TheAtlantaVoice

Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech

In the moments after President Joe Biden concluded his speech commemorating the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham leapt at the chance to offer his own response. “What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden,” tweeted Graham. “I wonder if the Taliban who now […] The post Lindsey Graham’s unreal response to Joe Biden’s January 6 speech appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Washington Examiner

Trump supporters are furious that Gettr's new flack, Ebony Bowden, was a Trump hater

Conservatives and supporters of former President Donald Trump are angry with social media platform GETTR’s new communications director, who has been critical of former President Donald Trump while backing Democrats such as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. GETTR, which bills itself as free speech-oriented and anti-cancel culture, was launched...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

352K+
Followers
23K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy