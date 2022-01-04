ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC+ agrees oil output hike from February as omicron Covid cases soar

By Sam Meredith, @smeredith19
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOPEC and its non-OPEC allies, known collectively as OPEC+, decided to raise its output target by 400,000 barrels per day from next month. The move had been broadly expected given U.S. pressure to boost supply and no major new Covid restrictions. World oil markets are widely expected to remain...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
rigzone.com

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Oil Markets#Oil Company#Iranian#S P Global Platts#Cnbc#Omicron
Reuters

Oil slips, but gains 5% in the week on Kazakh, Libyan concerns

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Friday, as the market weighed supply concerns from the unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya against a U.S. jobs report that missed expectations and its potential impact on Federal Reserve policy. Brent crude settled down 24 cents, or 0.3%, to...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Gas gap in Europe drives U.S. LNG exports to record high

HOUSTON/LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sky-high European demand drove U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to a record in December, Refinitiv data showed, with winter supply worries set to sustain orders for the fuel. About half of the record U.S. LNG volumes shipped last month went to Europe, up from...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Saudi Arabia
CNBC

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ lifts output, U.S. fuel demand slips

Brent crude futures rose $1.22, or 1.5%, to $81.22 a barrel as of 12:35 p.m. ET. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.32, or 1.7%, to $78.31. Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked.
TRAFFIC
Financial World

Brent crude prices close above $80/barrel as OPEC+ clings to February output hike

On Tuesday, both Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil futures almost bounced back to a November peak, when Omicron worries had sent shockwaves across global commodity markets, as the Saudi-led 14-member OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) alongside its Russia-backed allies, often called as OPEC+, had agreed to cling on to their previous decision to hike output as early as by February, mostly driven by anticipation that the omicron variant would have a much-lower than anticipated impact on global demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC oil output boost in December again undershoots target

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The increase in OPEC's oil output in December has again undershot the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that are limiting supply as global demand recovers from the pandemic. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Oil slips below $80 after OPEC+ output hike decision

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped below $80 a barrel on Wednesday after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were down 18 cents, or 0.23%, to $79.82...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Oil extends gains above US$80 after OPEC+ output hike

LONDON (Jan 5): Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising towards US$81 a barrel after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were up 65 cents or...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Oil Holds Gain After OPEC+ Adds More Output as Market Tightens

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains in early Asian trading after OPEC and its allies agreed to a scheduled increase in production for next month, and an industry report pointed to another decline in U.S. crude inventories. Futures in New York traded above $77 a barrel after rising 2.4% over the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil ends up at $80/bbl as OPEC+ sticks with Feb output hike

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Global benchmark Brent crudejumped on Tuesday to $80 a barrel, its highest since November, as OPEC+ agreed to stick with its planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent futures settled up $1.02,...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy