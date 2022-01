As we all know Microsoft’s most recent operating system, Windows 11 has come with a pretty insignificant number of problems and the compnay has been functioning to fixed those issues one by one after the formatl release. Redmond organization has reported about a color rendering issue little while ago. Accoridng to them, that issue is impacting color profile management and color rendering on Windows 11. The company is already working on a patch however it may take another month to get released.

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO