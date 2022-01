Lee Jung-jae has confirmed that his Squid Game character will play the game once more when the show returns for a second season.The Korean-language drama was a surprise hit for Netflix when it dropped earlier this year, quickly becoming the streaming service’s most watched show of all time.A second season was confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in November.Speaking to People, the show’s star Lee discussed the fate of his character Seong Gi-Hun, who at the end of the series won the game and was released from the arena. The final episode, however, hinted that he would return to the...

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO