Public Health

Fda Expands Booster Pfizer Eligibility To Children Ages 12-15

SFGate
 5 days ago

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency use authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, allowing children ages 12-15 to get a booster vaccine dose. The FDA opened booster vaccine eligibility to everyone age 16 and up in November, arguing that an additional dose of any of the...

www.sfgate.com

SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
Janet Woodcock
CBS Baltimore

FDA Approves Shorter Intervals For Moderna Booster Shots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has amended the emergency use authorization for Moderna booster shots. Now, people who are 18 years old or older can get a Moderna booster shot every five months. Previously, the FDA had recommended that those who have been vaccinated receive booster shots every six months. The shorter booster shot window allows people to remain protected from COVID-19 during a time period when hospitalizations are on the rise due to the Omicron variant. Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 3,000 as of late Monday. The following morning, Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency to combat...
CBS Miami

Florida Health Department Updates COVID-19 Testing Guidance To Reduce Demand

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested. According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19. They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group. These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary. People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary. Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others. Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.
Fortune

Moderna says its COVID-19 booster vaccine delivers a massive increase in antibodies

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A third dose of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine increased antibody levels against the Omicron variant, results the company described as reassuring while it works on a shot tailored to the new strain.
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
cbs17

Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine FDA approved but Pfizer’s is?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to have its vaccine receive full approval from the Federal Drug Administration. That stamp of approval was given in August. Pfizer had requested full approval in May. Moderna requested full approval from the FDA in June. While it started...
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
MedicalXpress

Serious adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines reported rarely

(HealthDay)—Patient-reported data indicate certain factors, such as vaccine brand (mRNA-1273) and younger age, are associated with an increased risk for adverse effects following COVID-19 vaccination, but serious adverse effects are rare, according to a study published online Dec. 22 in JAMA Network Open. Alexis L. Beatty, M.D., from the...
