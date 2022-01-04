ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home on fire in Pine Lawn Tuesday morning

By Jason Maxwell
 5 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A home was on fire in the Pine Lawn neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Fire officials said one person made it out of the home located in the 6200 block of Dardanella Avenue safely. The call for help was made at approximately 3:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

