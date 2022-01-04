Allena Stock Is Surging In Premarket Today As It Explores Strategic, Financing Alternatives

Reviewing the list of companies that were at a new 52 week high and the ones that had hit a fresh 52 week low last week, I was struck by just how many of the companies in the 52 week high list were financial/banking companies and from the energy sector. Similarly, a large number of companies in the 52 week low list were either biotech companies or from the technology sector. Pretty much every company in the top 5 purchases list this week are from the technology or healthcare sector and some of them have seen their stocks drop anywhere from 61% to 77% during the last year. The sector rotation we discussed in our 2022 outlook article on Seeking Alpha appears to be in full swing and accelerated in the first week of 2022.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO