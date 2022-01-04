ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IntraCellular Seeks To Raise $400M Via Equity To Fund Commercialization Of Schizophrenia Med

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering.
  • J.P. Morgan, SVB Leerink, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers.
  • The company will use the proceeds to fund the commercialization activities of Caplyta for schizophrenia and bipolar depression.
  • Intra-Cellular says that the proceeds will also be used to fund the development of lumateperone, other product candidates, including lenrispodun (ITI-214), ITI-1284, and ITI-333.
  • SEC offer prospectus here.
  • Price Action: ITCI shares are down 6.77% at $48.50 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

#Schizophrenia#Commercialization#Intracellular#Svb Leerink#Bofa Securities#Evercore Isi#Rbc Capital Markets#Iti 1284#Sec#Itci
