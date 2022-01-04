Barclays Bumps Up Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Target By 25%

Collaboration brings together Altair’s complete HPC software suite with HPE’s HPC systems, ushering in exascale era. Altair the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, signed a multi-year agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to offer Altair’s HPC solution suite for job scheduling and management with HPE’s HPC systems to support next-generation supercomputing. The solution suite includes Altair PBS Professional, a fast and powerful workload manager that provides users with robust, scalable technology, capable of handling the most intense jobs while improving productivity, optimizing utilization and efficiency, and simplifying administration for supercomputers of any size.
