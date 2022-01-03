ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Klay Thompson teases potential return date after pregame shootaround on Monday

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The watch for Klay Thompson’s long-awaited return is officially heating up.

On Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported there’s “optimism” Thompson will return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers at San Francisco’s Chase Center.

Adding to the buzz around his potential return, Thompson joined Steph Curry and his fellow teammates at shootaround before the Warriors hosted the Miami Heat on Monday night.

After getting shots up, Thompson appeared to have a message for the fans in the building as he walked off the court. The five-time All-Star possibly teased his debut date by holding up six fingers before leaving the floor.

Matching his rumored return date, the Warriors will host the Cavaliers at Chase Center six days away from Monday.

Via @NBCSWarriors on Twitter:

Thompson has missed the last two seasons due to knee and Achilles injuries. He last suited up for the Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors at Oracle Arena.

As he progresses through the last stages of his rehab, Thompson recently joined Golden State’s starters in a scrimmage for the first time since his injury. Along with fully practicing with the Warriors, Thompson has joined the Golden State’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for increased practice reps.

Prior to Thompson’s potential return, the Warriors will travel on the road to meet the Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans this week.

Stay tuned to Warriors Wire for all the updates surrounding Thompson’s return.

