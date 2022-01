The new year is fast-approaching. Even if you believe New Year’s Resolutions are a bunch of baloney, I’d argue the start of a new year is still a useful time to reflect back and look forward. For me, it’s the time when I’m most grateful for my habit of writing down every little thing. And I don’t just mean getting my thoughts and feelings down in a journal—I’m talking about tracking every book read, every mile run, every beer crushed (I only ballpark that last one). If you’re interested in documenting your life (and you should be!) may I recommend the humble spreadsheet.

