Back to the cold

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow.
On the heels of that system, another wave of low pressure is set to bring more wintry weather to the area. This time, freezing rain is the threat.
A Winter Weather Advisory is out ahead of the expected wintry mix arriving Sunday morning. The areas of concern are mainly west of I-495 like northwest Middlesex and...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southerly winds brought in warmer air for southern Wisconsin. That warmer air has also come with a bit of moisture - just before another arctic blast crosses our doorstep. Cloud decks have lowered & freezing drizzle has been reported across the region. This may lead to slick spots on untreated roadways. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin. A light glaze of ice is possible in some spots thru midnight.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR LANCASTER, LEBANON, DAUPHIN, YORK, BERKS, CHESTER, CUMBERLAND, ADAMS, FRANKLIN, MIFFLIN, JUNIATA, PERRY COUNTIES SUNDAY MORNING TO SUNDAY AFTERNOON. The WGAL News 8 Storm Team is making Sunday an Alert Day for the high likelihood of freezing rain. Travel impacts are expected to be high...
Rain arrives early Sunday morning and sticks around through the late afternoon. The heaviest rain looks to set in by midday and exit east into Georgia around sunset. Thunderstorms are expected but strong to severe storms are unlikely. However, 1-2" of rain in a 12-hour window is enough to create some localized flood issues. Especially considering many creeks and rivers were in minor to moderate flood stage just a few days ago.
It's been a rainy morning for many of us! We'll see a few more showers and storms this morning, but rain chances will be a little lower this afternoon. We'll warm up into the mid 70s with highs humidity. A cold front moving in this evening will likely bring more showers and storms. The severe weather risk is low, but a few storms could produce strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. After the front passes, it will turn much cooler.
After freezing rain caused serious travel issues across the area on Saturday, icy conditions will persist in untreated areas on Sunday as falling temperatures and gusty winds will make for a frigid day. While temperatures started out in the 20s and 30s across the area, readings are expected to fall...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been quiet, but very cold this Saturday.
Areas exposed to abundant sunshine made some progress with snowmelt Saturday. However, areas in the shade did not make as much progress with temperatures struggling to make it above freezing. Unfortunately, the weekend doesn’t look to end on a calm and quiet note.Snow-covered ground from our recent winter events will aid in keeping cold air trapped at the surface as we head into Sunday morning. This along with approaching moisture, will lead to a period of freezing rain from Baltimore City to areas northwest by sunrise on Sunday and...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Warmer temperatures are expected to bring rain to much of West Virginia on Sunday, but the warmer, wetter weather is expected to be short-lived, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures began to climb Saturday and were above freezing in the afternoon at lower...
Oh yeah, that was a sweet little warmup Saturday in Minnesota as temperatures soared into the 20s and even hit 30 in some spots, although it was windy and that made it not so nice outside. But it gets worse, so appreciate what you had because cold-blooded Mother Nature is coming for another visit.
Breezy winds from the southeast will stay with us the evening and overnight, gusts over 30 miles per hour will be possible. Rain showers will start off scattered in nature for Sunday morning before becoming more widespread into the afternoon. 1 to 2 inches of rain may be possible and isolated flooding cannot be ruled out. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible during the afternoon. Rain showers will move out into the evening with skies clearing and temperatures falling rapidly.
After 87 hours of temperatures remaining below freezing, Lincoln was finally able to surpass the 32° mark on Saturday morning. Later in the day, a cold front passed through southeast Nebraska. Low clouds were found ahead of the front, keeping temperatures in the upper-30s in Lincoln. 40s were found to the west where there were a few more breaks in the clouds.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much cooler weather will briefly return on Sunday before a changing weather pattern brings mild weather for the week ahead. A strong cold front will move through the state overnight, bringing gusty north winds through Sunday morning. Gusts up to 40...
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas North and West of Baltimore until 1pm Sunday afternoon as freezing rain is pushing across the state.
With surface temperatures below freezing, slick spots are possible on the roads and sidewalks.
Whether you’re headed to M&T Bank Stadium or to church or brunch, plan to take it slow as icy roads and sidewalks will be difficult to navigate.
Freezing rain will transition to plain rain but midday so if you can delay hitting the road, we would recommend it.
The freezing rain is very light but the threat for icy spots is still significant.
One part of freezing rain that adds to its danger is how deceiving it can be.
What looks wet or damp may actually be icy so please use extra caution as you’re out and about.
The rest of our Sunday will be chilly and wet.
Rain will persist through the evening.
Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 20s so there is the potential for more slick spots overnight into Monday.
Keep the big winter coat handy.
Monday’s temperatures will only top out in the mid 30s with a harshly cold high of 27° expected for Tuesday.
