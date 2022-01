Tesla sedans getting recharged in a local Wawa convenience store parking lot (photo by author). In a post here last month (Time To Buy Tesla), we wrote that it was time to buy Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), for a couple of reasons. The first was that it was one of our top ten names on December 20th, as measured by our system's gauges of stock and options market sentiment.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO