ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Man hospitalized after a bicycle crash on Jurupa Trail (Jurupa Valley, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ArqkO_0dcGqVn100
Man hospitalized after a bicycle crash on Jurupa Trail (Jurupa Valley, CA)Nationwide Report

A man who was hospitalized when his mountain bike fell down an embankment just north of the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley Monday.

As per the initial information, the bicycle crash took place at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Campbell Street and Granite Hill Drive. The early reports indicated a male biker went down an embankment on Jurupa Trail for unknown reasons [...]

Read More >>

January 4, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fremont (Fremont, CA)

Man dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fremont (Fremont, CA)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life following a two-vehicle crash Friday in Fremont. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about noon near Christy Street and Stewart Avenue, north of Auto Mall Parkway. The early reports showed that a gray Volkswagen Passat and a semi-trailer were involved in the collision [...]
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Jurupa Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pomona, CA
State
California State
Jurupa Valley, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Jurupa Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Trail#Traffic Accident#California Accident News
Nationwide Report

Woman in critical condition following a hit-and-run accident near Pecos, Cheyenne (North Las Vegas, NV)

A woman received critical injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run motorist in the north valley. As per the initial information, North Las Vegas and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police actively responded to the area at N. Pecos Road and Irwin Avenue near Cheyenne Avenue on reports of a hit-and-run accident. On arrival, responding officers found the female pedestrian breathing.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

74-year-old Jeffrey Lee Boutwell dead after a rollover crash in West Valley (Yakima, WA)

On Thursday morning, 74-year-old Jeffrey Lee Boutwell, from Yakima, lost his life while removing snow in the West Valley area. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of 12000 block of Orchard Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Jeffrey Lee Boutwell was using a four-wheeler to clear snow when it flipped and landed on top of him. The man died of his injuries as a result of the accident. No other details have been provided by the officials.
YAKIMA, WA
Nationwide Report

A semi-truck crash led to the closure of Highway 195, south of Pullman (Pullman, WA)

On Friday, Highway 195 was shut down due to a rollover crash south of Pullman. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on US 195 at MP 15, close to Staley Road, South of Pullman. The preliminary investigation revealed that a semi-truck flipped over for undetermined reasons. It is unknown if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the crash.
PULLMAN, WA
Nationwide Report

60-year-old David Bullock dead, 38-year-old Carlos Munguia–Banuelos injured in a two-vehicle crash (Newton County, TX)

60-year-old David Bullock dead, 38-year-old Carlos Munguia–Banuelos injured in a two-vehicle crash (Newton County, TX)Nationwide Report. On Friday morning, 60-year-old David Bullock, of Carthage, was killed while 38-year-old Carlos Munguia–Banuelos, of Hemphill, suffered injuries following a traffic collision in the far north end of Newton County.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a motorcycle accident in Castaic (Castaic, CA)

1 person injured after a motorcycle accident in Castaic (Castaic, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was injured following a traffic accident Wednesday in the Castaic area. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area at The Old Road and Hillcrest Parkway in Castaic after getting reports of a motorcycle crash at about 4:56 p.m. [...]
CASTAIC, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy