Man hospitalized after a bicycle crash on Jurupa Trail (Jurupa Valley, CA) Nationwide Report

A man who was hospitalized when his mountain bike fell down an embankment just north of the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley Monday.

As per the initial information, the bicycle crash took place at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Campbell Street and Granite Hill Drive. The early reports indicated a male biker went down an embankment on Jurupa Trail for unknown reasons [...]

Read More >>

January 4, 2022

Browse through Today’s California Accident News.