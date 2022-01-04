ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Strymon Zelzah review

By Trevor Curwen
Guitar World Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one powerful modulation pedal that can both conjure up vintage sounds and provide a way to create new ones. Looking at Strymon’s previous output, there must have been plenty of guitar players wondering when the company would produce a dedicated phaser pedal. And here it is in the very...

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
videochums.com

Timelie Review

Manipulating time to solve puzzles makes for an intriguing formula but throw in stealth and you're left with the very cool Timelie. Timelie has you play as a girl who navigates her way through a strange facility while being chased by robotic guards. Soon into her adventure, she meets a little kitty who helps her overcome situations by meowing to distract robots, pressing buttons, and much more. In fact, you actually get to command both simultaneously which makes the already clever gameplay even more layered with strategic elements. Anyway, the story is very minimal and it's told through abstract cutscenes with lovely cinematography which I appreciated as you don't see that every day. However, I imagine that many players would want more explanation by the time they're finished the campaign and may even become frustrated as a result. Either way, there's no denying that it's something unique and that's a good thing.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

KeyWe Review

Do we have a name for the genre that Overcooked! has effectively created? The cooperative multitasker? It’s not exactly catchy but we’ll roll with it: KeyWe is the latest cooperative multitasker, but instead of opting for an obvious theme to port it into – like moving house (Moving Out) or a blacksmiths (Merek’s Market) – the makers of KeyWe have chosen an Antipodean post office. And you play kiwis. It’s so leftfield that it’s gone out of bounds. We love it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expression Pedal#Midi#Toggle
thexboxhub.com

Wytchwood Review

The humble fetch quest gets a bad rap. Play enough RPGs and you will come across them: a farmhand wants you to gather five lost pigs from around their farm, even though they’re paid five gold coins an hour to do exactly that. Grandma Goggins wants you to fetch her cat from a character who wants a poisonous mushroom from a character who wants backstreet dentistry from another character, and so on. The fetch quest is lazy makework, a notch down from the ‘Kill X wolves’ quest.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Chorus Review

There aren't as many space combat games as there used to be but Chorus is here to prove that the genre is relevant so let's take off. Chorus has you play as the expert pilot Nara who used to be a member of a cult that seemed good at first but has since turned nefarious. So, she leaves the cult while knowing that she would be marked as a heretic and makes it her goal to put an end to them once and for all. The story that follows is filled with plenty of dialogue with the many NPCs that inhabit Nara's galaxy but the most stand-out aspect is that she regularly whispers her thoughts which I figured was odd at first but I actually grew to appreciate it as a unique storytelling method. Heck, it's better than putting some dumb echo on her regular speaking voice, isn't it? Anyway, even though the story is generally simple, I absolutely loved the situations that Nara gets into along her journey and was definitely intrigued throughout.
VIDEO GAMES
gamecritics.com

Unpacking Review

LOW The puzzle mechanics are barely used at all. WTF I can’t believe some people didn’t recognize the GameCube!. There are very few things as stressful as moving. Trying to decide what to leave behind, what to keep, what to pack, how and when… it’s a lot! In fact, studies reveal that moving house is as stressful as going through a divorce. If this is indeed the case, then I am the divorce master and Unpacking is my game.
VIDEO GAMES
Guitar World Magazine

Blackstar Dept. 10 Dual Drive and Dual Distortion review

Blackstar has delivered a world-class and accessible package here. For usability, value and quality of tones, these are two of the best gear releases of recent years. Valve preamp pedals are not a new concept – and Blackstar should know. It was there at the vanguard with its HT range back in the year of its launch in 2007. The company’s late co-founder and technical director Bruce Keir played a key role in the design and development of pedals that harnessed valve technology in a compact, floor-based enclosure. It’s a testament to his legacy that the company has named its new range after the team tasked with continuing the innovative work Keir helped start: Department 10.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
SPY

The Best DJ Headphones To Take You from Guy with GarageBand to Master of Ceremonies

We’re big on headphones here at SPY.com, and while we’re always striving to find the best headphones, period, we can’t help but acknowledge that there are different headphones for different settings. From price to performance, there’s a lot to consider, whether you want a cheap pair of cans or you’re willing to drop a month’s rent on the most expensive headphones. If you’re a DJ, then you’ll want one of the best DJ headphones. There are a lot of factors that a DJ needs to consider when shopping for headphones, regardless of whether they’ve cued up a mix on their MacBook...
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Positive Grid expands its hardware lineup with the new BIAS FX 2-friendly Riff audio interface

Features include an onboard LCD screen, built-in preamp and overdrive tones, and a fully customizable control knob that can be assigned to a wealth of functions in BIAS FX 2. Following the launch of its hugely popular Spark practice amp in 2020, Positive Grid has marked a further foray into the world of hardware with the arrival of the new Riff audio interface.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Samsung is releasing a guitar with LED guide lights on its fretboard

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung has unveiled ZamStar, a new product designed to simplify learning and collaborating on guitar. Described as an “integrated smart guitar and online jamming platform”, ZamStar consists of a custom electric guitar, the ZamString – which sports fretboard LEDs that light up to guide playing based on the input of a song – and an accompanying app, in which the user can record, edit and share licks with other ZamStar users anywhere in the world.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Floor Standing Speakers for Home Theaters

Creating an impressive sound system at home can seem intimidating. There are dozens of setups, from surround sound systems to WiFi speakers, not to mention plenty of debate around the best speaker brands. Luckily, there’s a streamlined solution: a pair of the best floor standing speakers. The beauty of the best floor standing speakers — also known as tower speakers — is that they create high-end sound quality with just two speakers (you’ll also need a stereo receiver to power them). You don’t need to be an audiophile to set them up, and the best floor standing speakers work great for...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

NuraTrue review

The NuraTrue are a fantastic pair of wireless earbuds, with the level of customization on offer unrivaled. An excellent audio performance, noise cancellation, and an IPX4 water-resistance rating only sweeten the deal. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. One-minute review. The NuraTrue are perhaps the most personalized wireless earbuds you can buy today...
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Download and stream the audio from Guitar Techniques 331

All Guitar Techniques' audio and video lessons are now accessible online, with animated tab versions of every lesson, previously only available in the magazine's digital edition. So now you can use GT wherever you are, using your phone, tablet or laptop. The lessons are spread over 6 pages and 70+...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Fender Player Plus Jazz Bass review

A beautiful, amped-up Jazz Bass for contemporary players and discerning veterans alike. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Fender doesn’t need to prove anything to us, now or ever. Any informed bass player understands the brand’s heritage and appreciates the value of a decent Precision or Jazz in his or her arsenal, even though great bass guitars are also made by many, many other manufacturers.
CARS
Rolling Stone

The Rolling Stones Partner With Audio Brand V-MODA to Release Limited-Edition Headphones

V-MODA, which has long been the go-to audio brand for DJs, has partnered with The Rolling Stones to release a new line of headphones inspired by the band’s lyrics, logo artwork and albums. Three officially-licensed pairs of Stones-branded headphones are continuing V-MODA’s series of collaborations with musicians and legacy estates, like Jimi Hendrix. You can showcase the style and swagger of the band with three exclusive designs, titled “Classic Licks”, “No Filter” and “Tattoo You.” Fans of the band and musicians looking to jam out can enjoy these custom V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones available on Amazon and V-MODA’s site. Bravado Buy: The...
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Orange Super Crush 100 Combo review

A nicely priced, gig-ready combo from the iconic British company that does an excellent job of squeezing tube-like tones from a solid-state design. You have to love Orange. Firmly seated in the rock ’n’ roll pantheon of Great British amp builders alongside Marshall and Vox, it remains a family-run business after all these years. The roots of Orange were laid down in London’s West End during the late '60s when CEO Cliff Cooper set up his secondhand musical instrument store, the Orange Shop. Regular punters would hang out, play some cool guitars, and check out Cliff’s guitar amps – including a young Peter Green, whose band Fleetwood Mac helped launch Orange amplifiers.
ELECTRONICS
cgmagonline.com

Mayday Review

The art of finding oneself is sometimes best explored through…art. That’s exactly where Ana ends up in Mayday: as she’s washed up on a mysterious island where women lure men in as figurative sirens. The premise is limitless in terms of the direction of the story and the morality that’s passed on to its subjects, but it falls short of the mark on both counts.
MOVIES
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
jumpdashroll.com

Eastward Review

In Eastward, less certainly would have been more. Developer Pixpil presumably knew this since one of the two protagonists — a bearded miner named John — communicates through little more than a few shrugs. He is stoic and silent, a callback to many 90s console RPGs where protagonists somehow saved the world without muttering a single word. Instead, it feels like John’s share of the dialogue has been passed to the rest of the cast of this quirky adventure, a decision which is not always for the best.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy