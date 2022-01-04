Strymon Zelzah review

There aren't as many space combat games as there used to be but Chorus is here to prove that the genre is relevant so let's take off. Chorus has you play as the expert pilot Nara who used to be a member of a cult that seemed good at first but has since turned nefarious. So, she leaves the cult while knowing that she would be marked as a heretic and makes it her goal to put an end to them once and for all. The story that follows is filled with plenty of dialogue with the many NPCs that inhabit Nara's galaxy but the most stand-out aspect is that she regularly whispers her thoughts which I figured was odd at first but I actually grew to appreciate it as a unique storytelling method. Heck, it's better than putting some dumb echo on her regular speaking voice, isn't it? Anyway, even though the story is generally simple, I absolutely loved the situations that Nara gets into along her journey and was definitely intrigued throughout.

