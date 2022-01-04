Tenants at Mid-South apartment complex say they were without water for 4 days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tenants of a Mid-South apartment complex said they were without water for four days over the New Year’s holiday.

“It’s right here .. feces coming out of the toilet .. the water pressure popped the pipe off the top of the toilet where the water runs into the toilet .. and then it just flooded,” said Mary Lawler, a tenant at the Flairwood Apartments on Tchulahoma Road near the airport in Memphis.

Crews working at the complex told Fox13 a ruptured main was to blame for the disruption of water to the apartment complex.

“I put it right here where the water falls off of the roof so that way I can collect some type of water so I can flush the toilet,” said Lawler referring to a bucket she used to collect water.

Lawler said the apartment management sent an email stating the water would only be off for one day.

She said once the water came back on, the water pressure cased her toilet to malfunction. She said she then contacted management.

“When she (manager) said she’s not sending anybody up here I said don’t worry about it …I know who to call .. Fox13. That’s the only thing I can do is call,” she added.

Fox13 went straight to the apartment management with Lawler’s concerns. However, a person who appeared to be the manager refused to answer the office door, although Fox13 reporter Daniel Wilkerson could clearly see a person who appeared to be the manager sitting in an office.

Fox13′s Daniel Wilkerson then noticed the same woman who appeared to be the manager come out to her vehicle.

The manager said the water had not been off for four days, but refused to answer any other question. She then drove off.

Tenants said they have no number to call for after-hours emergencies.

