(Jan 5): One of the richest gaming billionaires has had one of the world’s biggest wealth plunges. Forrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of Sea Ltd., has lost US$10 billion of his fortune since the American depositary receipts of the company peaked on Oct 19, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. After growing competition and a wider profit loss, the latest blow came on Tuesday, when Tencent Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in the gaming and e-commerce giant, driving the stock to its worst slump in almost two years.

