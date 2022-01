Residents in two South Jersey towns are pushing back on plans for new warehouse complexes, one proposed and one already approved, both in residential areas. Officials in Pilesgrove, Salem County, were forced to reschedule a meeting last month after a crowd of more than 100 residents turned out for a planning board hearing on a 1.6 million square-foot warehouse complex on a former farm. The meeting has been rescheduled for February as officials continue a search for a larger venue.

