ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida hospital system says 50% of its COVID patients are mainly there for other reasons

By Marianne Guenot
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33r2dT_0dcGoptL00
A person walks past the emergency room of a hospital in New York, on December 13, 2021.

Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Image

  • Florida's Jackson Health System said half its COVID patients were admitted for "non-COVID reasons."
  • These types of patients test positive for the coronavirus after being admitted.
  • Catching COVID-19 can make preexisting conditions worse in the hospital, experts have warned.

About half of the patients listed as being in the hospital with COVID-19 were admitted for "non-COVID reasons," a health authority in Florida said.

"Jackson Health System hospitals currently have 439 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19," the Jackson Health System said in a tweet on Monday.

"Of those, 220 patients — or 50% — are admitted to the hospital primarily for non-COVID reasons."

The post was a relatively rare snapshot of the prevalence of so-called incidental COVID in the US.

Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor, recently warned that COVID-19 hospitalization data should be taken with a grain of salt, Insider previously reported .

He said in a Wednesday interview that focused on admissions in children, that some would be admitted for "a broken leg, or appendicitis, or something like that," and only later turn out to have COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases like that can make up a substantial proportion of hospital admissions.

These made up about a third of the 8,321 COVID-positive cases in England on December 28 , according to data from the UK National Health Service.

In separate press conferences on Monday, New York Gov. Katy Hochul and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned that incidental cases could be making up a good proportion of hospitalized cases their states.

"Beginning tomorrow, we're going to be asking all hospitals to break out for us how many people are being hospitalized because of COVID symptoms [and] how many people … happen to be testing positive," Hochul said.

Experts have warned against underestimating COVID-19 hospitalization data because of these incidental cases.

Mark Kline, Senior Vice President of the Children's hospital in New Orleans, said in a tweet that last summer "78% of 915 kids" at six hospitals were hospitalized "not just with, but because of COVID." He didn't name the hospitals in question.

Having COVID-19 can also worsen whatever problem the person was admitted for, said David Strain, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter medical school, in an interview with The Guardian .

"We [have] seen many other people who have been otherwise stable [with] chronic diseases such as heart failure, ulcerative colitis etc that caught COVID and had a rapid deterioration," he said.

"Although they are regarded as 'incidental Covid', this sudden deterioration in otherwise stable disease can be attributed to the virus," he said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 185

NoBuLl!¡!
4d ago

hence why numbers are so high. not because they go to the hospital because they have covid. it's not as bad as the news is trying to make it.

Reply(17)
53
terry
5d ago

Yeah, they flip your diagnoses to "covid" right after you arrive. How convenient to rack all that money in for INFLUENZA.

Reply(5)
78
Samantha
4d ago

People are getting all kinds of stuff when they take the shots. Bell Palsy, muscular dystrophy, Heart conditions, blood clots ect.

Reply(6)
42
Related
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Covid#The Hospitals#Hospitalization#Getty Image Florida#The Jackson Health System#White House
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

352K+
Followers
23K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy