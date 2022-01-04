ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NY

Palmyra woman charged with felony contempt after hitting child protected by court order

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kooqy_0dcGoKyA00

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Palmyra woman following a domestic incident on Conifer Drive.

According to deputies, Niki Hanna, 45, was charged with felony contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment.

Deputies were called to a domestic incident and learned that Hanna violated an active court order. She struck a child less than 17 years old during the incident.

The minor was also the protected party in the court order, deputies said.

She was processed and held at the Wayne County Jail pending arraignment.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palmyra, NY
City
Wayne, NY
County
Wayne County, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
Palmyra, NY
Crime & Safety
FingerLakes1.com

State Police arrest two teens for arson in Palmyra laundromat fire, owner will not rebuild

The owner of the Palmyra Coin-Op Laundry says he will not rebuild the business. Jim Moomaw thanked his customers on social media for their support, but said he would not rebuild the business that burned down Wednesday morning. The building is on William Street in the village. Spectrum News reports the Alling Coverlet Museum nearby suffered some damage and will close for two months.
PALMYRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Second Cayuga County Court conviction overturned over improper jury selection

A state appeals court has overturned a Cayuga County Court jury trial conviction for the second time in recent months. The Citizen reports The state Appellate Division-Fourth Department has ruled the jury was selected improperly in the case of Sid Shabazz Harrison of Auburn. He was convicted in February, 2020 of multiple drug offenses. In September, 2020, Judge Thomas Leone sentenced Harrison to ten years, plus three years post-release supervision. The appeals court ruling, issued December 23rd, grants Harrison a new trial.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Former executive director of Hornell Partners for Growth pleads guilty to grand larceny

The former executive director of Hornell Partners for Growth has pleaded guilty to a grand larceny charge, according to state officials. The State Comptrollers’ Office reports that Michelle Stevens, the former executive of Hornell Partners pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree grand larceny charge. She was accused of stealing $1,711 in cash from the non-profit’s annual Fourth of July festival.
HORNELL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Contempt#Court Order#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Cuomo will appear in court virtually Friday as another criminal charge against him is dropped

Even though many of the criminal charges against him are being dropped, former Governor Andrew Cuomo will make a virtual appearance in court Friday. The Albany Times-Union reports Cuomo will appear virtually in an Albany City Court proceeding, in which county prosecutors are expected to ask that charges be dropped in an alleged groping incident involving Brittany Commisso, a Cuomo aide, at the Executive Mansion in December, 2020. “First, although we found the complaining witness and her allegations credible and supported by the available evidence, we have concluded that we would be unable to secure a conviction at a criminal trial, taking into account all the facts of this case,” Albany County DA David Soares said in a letter to the court this week.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

65K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy