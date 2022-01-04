Palmyra woman charged with felony contempt after hitting child protected by court order

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Palmyra woman following a domestic incident on Conifer Drive.

According to deputies, Niki Hanna, 45, was charged with felony contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment.

Deputies were called to a domestic incident and learned that Hanna violated an active court order. She struck a child less than 17 years old during the incident.

The minor was also the protected party in the court order, deputies said.

She was processed and held at the Wayne County Jail pending arraignment.

