ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fire Rips Through Vacant Office Building | Houston

By Dominic Alvarez
onscene.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article01.03.2022 | 12:59 AM | HOUSTON – HFD responded to reports of a...

onscene.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Sharpton says life sentences for 3 men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder 'not justice, it's accountability'

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Hill

NATO rejects Russian demands to stop expansion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the military alliance will not stop its expansion across Europe, denying demands from Russia amid the ongoing security saga with Ukraine. “We will not compromise on core principles, including the right for every nation to decide its own path, including what kind...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#Heavy Fire#Accident#Hfd
CBS News

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy