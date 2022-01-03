Fire Rips Through Vacant Office Building | Houston

Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton said life sentences handed down to the three men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder was "not justice, it's accountability." Sharpton, founder of the civil rights group National Action Network (NAN), was outspoken throughout the Arbery trial calling it a "lynching in the 21st century" and accused comments made by the defense attorneys as "some of the most racist statements in a court of law that I've heard."

