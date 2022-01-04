ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Trooper, detained driver killed when responding officer crashes into them in traffic stop

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
CNN
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJbNW_0dcGnXAA00

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper has died after being struck by a vehicle driven by his brother, also a trooper, while the two were responding to a traffic stop, authorities say. The detained driver involved in the traffic stop, later identified as Dusty Luke Beck, was also killed.

Authorities say the crash happened Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, just before 9 p.m. at High Shoals Church Road and Goodes Grove Church Road in Rutherford County.

Authorities say Trooper James N. Horton was responding to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by Trooper John S. Horton when Trooper James Horton lost control of his vehicle upon approaching the traffic stop.

The Trooper collided with the stationary patrol vehicle and struck Trooper John Horton and Beck, who were both standing along the roadside.

Trooper John Horton, a fifteen-year veteran assigned to Rutherford County, was transported to a Spartanburg hospital where he died of his injuries. Beck was pronounced deceased at the scene. Trooper James Horton was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

There has been no information released about why Beck was pulled over or what the conditions were at the time of the crash.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of our friend and our brother, Trooper John Horton," said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. "For all involved in this tragic event the coming days will undoubtedly be difficult, but we are committed to stand alongside with them with our thoughts, prayers and unwavering support."

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Back The Blue NC, a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to giving back to North Carolina's Law Enforcement community, has established a GoFundMe to help the family of Trooper Horton. Click here for more.

Comments / 2

State
North Carolina State
County
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
