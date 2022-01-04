ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Bowie's music catalog sold to Warner Music for $250 million

 5 days ago
Warner Music Group's publishing unit has bought late British rock star David Bowie's entire catalog spanning six decades, including hits such as "Heroes" and "Let's Dance." Bowie, who pushed the boundaries of music and his own sanity to produce some of the most innovative songs of his generation, died in 2016...

