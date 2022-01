There were 55 people in intensive care with Covid-19 on Saturday, Public Health Scotland figures show.It is an increase of seven from Friday when the intensive care total was 48.The data also shows that 13 of the people requiring intensive care have been treated for more than 28 days.There are 1,382 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, an increase of 20 from Friday.The figures show there were 7,561 new cases of Covid-19 reported, although there are delays in people receiving results from PCR tests.Of the 38,423 new tests for Covid-19 that reported results, 23.2% were positive.There were three new reported deaths...

