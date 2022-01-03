Chipotle will sell its own plant-based chorizo across the U.S.

For one week, Taco Bell is adding chicken wings to the menu and you can get them nationwide. Today is the big day for the company's new menu item. Last month brought the announcement of several new menu items, but a lot of people's eyes were drawn to the new wings. Alongside the chicken will be some sort of queso dipping sauce, so cheese lovers have something to celebrate right there. There is one catch, you have to order your wings after 2 pm according to Taco Bell. It stands to reason that there will be some lines and the workers will need some time to meet the increased demand. Also curious is the timing as there was a pronounced chicken wing shortage in the tail end of 2021. Restaurants around the country suffered as the supply chain was understandably a little worse for wear with the pandemic still going strong outside. However, the company must not be too worried about that possibility if they're making this push so early in the new year. Check out what a spokesperson had to say down below.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO