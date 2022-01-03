ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle will sell its own plant-based chorizo across the U.S.

By Leslie Patton and Deena Shanker
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle Mexican Grill will begin selling its own plant-based chorizo nationwide after a trial run earlier this year, eschewing the plant-based meat makers that have partnered with other restaurant companies. The meat alternative - created in-house and made with...

