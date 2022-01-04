ISDH shortens school isolation policy

New guidance over the reduced isolation period for Covid has sparked confusion among headteachers, with the government accused of having “lower standards of safety” in education.People who test positive are now allowed to isolate for seven days instead of 10, if they return two negative lateral flow results. Schools have been left grappling over advice that says people should still avoid mixing with others - especially in crowded and enclosed spaces - after ending isolation early in this way. The government confirmed with The Independent children can return to school as normal after ending their isolation after seven days with...

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO