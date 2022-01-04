ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

ISDH shortens school isolation policy

By Hanna Mordoh
WISH-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids who test positive for COVID-19 will spend less time...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Headteachers ‘unclear’ over advice for shortened isolation period for schools

New guidance over the reduced isolation period for Covid has sparked confusion among headteachers, with the government accused of having “lower standards of safety” in education.People who test positive are now allowed to isolate for seven days instead of 10, if they return two negative lateral flow results. Schools have been left grappling over advice that says people should still avoid mixing with others - especially in crowded and enclosed spaces - after ending isolation early in this way. The government confirmed with The Independent children can return to school as normal after ending their isolation after seven days with...
EDUCATION
lamarledger.com

Colorado shortens COVID-19 isolation period for school staff, students

Colorado’s health department has shortened the length of time teachers, students and other school employees should isolate if they have COVID-19 to mirror the new guidelines released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People with mild symptoms of COVID-19 can stop isolating after five days if...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation time

The CDC has cut isolation recommendations in half, from 10 days to five. It is yet to be seen what this will mean for businesses, including airlines hit hard by staff shortages. Nancy Chen has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Some Michigan Schools Expecting COVID Surge Go Virtual, Cancel Classes

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — The continued rise in coronavirus cases across Michigan and an expected surge following Christmas and the New Year has extended the holiday break for some students. Classes that were scheduled to resume Monday in several districts have been canceled or moved online. The Detroit Public...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isdh
Bay News 9

Where's the science to shorten isolation period?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The CDC is now recommending to shorten the isolation period for asymptomatic positive cases to five days instead of 10. It's a decision that's divided many health officials, many voicing their concerns against this policy. They’re crying foul on social media over the decision, saying...
SCIENCE
WISH-TV

Westfield Washington Schools institutes mask mandate

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A mask mandate begins Friday for all Westfield Washington Schools facilities after all but an elementary and intermediate school went above a threshold of positive cases, the district announced Thursday. The two schools below the 1.75% threshold are Monon Trail Elementary, which houses early childhood...
WESTFIELD, IN
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Parents Call For Virtual Learning As Kids With COVID-19 Visit The ER

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — WJZ spoke with a father from Howard County who wants school leaders to bring back virtual learning. He said his daughter has such a bad case of COVID-19, she ended up in the emergency room. “Why wouldn’t it be scary for a parent? Charles Adams said. “That’s my oldest daughter.” Long Reach High School senior Grace Johnson just tested positive for COVID-19. Her father is concerned she got it at school. He took her to the emergency room Thursday morning because of her severe symptoms. “At the hospital,” Adams said. “They told me I could not go in the back...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
cannonfallsbeacon.com

State shortening isolation, quarantine for COVID

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm announced the state was reviewing its recommendations for isolation and quarantine periods for the general population who contracts COVID-19 or has close contact with someone who tests positive. The announcement came after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced it is updating its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Health Care Workers In Gary, Indiana Describe Experience On Front Lines During COVID-19 Surge

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — We’ve all seen long lines at COVID-19 testing facilities over the last few weeks. On Friday, CBS 2’s Steven Graves talked with workers on the front lines just over the state line in Gary, Indiana. “It’s more than just giving a vaccination or giving a COVID swab,” said nurse Danielle Collins. Lately, Collins also deals with emotions, when administering tests and shots in a COVID surge brings unwanted jabs from impatient people. “The pushing and the shoving; the arguing; people using profanity; people saying that you don’t care,” Collins said. The Gary native said that last sentiment is the farthest...
GARY, IN
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Billions In Federal COVID Bucks And Detroit Schools Can’t Provide Some Pencils?

Michigan law is clear about the state’s duty to pay for basic classroom supplies in public schools. But this does not prevent some voices in the teaching profession and other school interests from repeating complaints that educators must purchase basic supplies out-of-pocket. In one recent example, an individual claimed...
DETROIT, MI
Athens News

Ohio University shortens isolation time to five days

Ohio University announced Monday it was adopting the new COVID-19 quarantine and isolation recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, effective immediately. The new recommendations shorten the recommended isolation time for those infected with COVID-19 to at least five days, followed by five days of wearing a mask...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Plans for up to a quarter of teachers to be off work due to Omicron, says Nadhim Zahawi

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said preparations are being made for many as a quarter of all teachers to be off work in the coming weeks as Covid infections increase with the return of schools following the Christmas break.Some schools are already reporting as many as 40 per cent staff shortages, he said.The education secretary said that the government was acting responsibly by making contingency plans for as many as 25 per cent absences across England, but Liberal Democrats said that it amounted to an “admission of failure” in the drive to keep schools open.Mr Zahawi insisted that the Omicron...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy