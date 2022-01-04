ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

Water main break creates icy conditions in Grand Ledge

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — There are reports of a water main break near the corner of Bridge Street and Jenne Street. This break has created icy conditions on several side streets in the area.

6 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

