Bobby Rush, senior Energy and Commerce member, to retire

eenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.), a longtime leader on civil rights and the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, will retire from Congress. Rush, who represents a district that includes Chicago’s South Side and some of its southern suburbs, told the Chicago Sun-Times yesterday that he won’t run...

www.eenews.net

Chicago Tribune

Alexi Giannoulias backed by retiring U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush and supporters of Ald. Pat Dowell in bid for secretary of state

Days after announcing he will step down from his congressional seat, veteran U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush announced Friday he will endorse Alexi Giannoulias for the Democratic nomination for Illinois secretary of state. Giannoulias also picked up backing from many big-name supporters of Ald. Pat Dowell, a former opponent who dropped out of the secretary of state’s race to run for Rush’s congressional ...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Now 24 House Democrats won't seek reelection in 2022 as Bobby Rush – the only politician to ever beat Barack Obama – announces his retirement and Nancy Pelosi tries to cling to her party's majority

Bobby Rush, 75, will announce Tuesday his retirement at the end of his 15th term in Congress, making him the 24th House Democrat who won't seek reelection in the 2022 midterms. Rush is the only politician to have ever beat Barack Obama in an election, which happened in the 2000...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Congressman Bobby Rush will not seek 16th term

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Congressman Bobby Rush said that he will not seek re-election after serving Chicago’s South Side and South Suburbs for nearly thirty years. Rush made a name for himself in the 1960’s as a founder of the Illinois Black Panther Party. He is a minister, Army veteran, former Chicago alderman and cancer […]
CHICAGO, IL
West Virginia State
rolling out

Rep. Bobby Rush to retire from Congress

Former Black Panther leader Bobby Rush, who transitioned to politics and became a prominent U.S. Congressman out of Chicago, has announced he is ending his illustrious 30-year career in Washington. Rush is also renowned for being the only man who defeated up-and-coming state Sen. Barack Obama for the congressional seat...
CHICAGO, IL
Crain's Chicago Business

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush to retire after this term

The dean of Illinois’ congressional delegation has decided to call it quits. A source with first-hand knowledge reports that U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Chicago, who has held his South Side/south suburban seat for 30 years, will not seek a new term in this year’s elections. A formal announcement will come at a press conference Rush has scheduled for late Tuesday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Bobby Rush Is Leaving Congress After 15 Terms, But He’s Not Retiring. His Next Mission Will Be To Lead His Bronzeville Church

GRAND BOULEVARD — Rep. Bobby Rush’s congressional career will end next year, after he’s spent three decades representing South Side and suburban communities. Rush, 75, said at a news conference Tuesday he’ll remain a public figure and fight “for equity and justice” in his community when his 15th term in the House of Representatives ends next year.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Bobby Rush Will Not Seek Re-Election After 30 Years in Congress

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) will not seek another term in office. The congressman, whose departure was reported Monday by the Chicago Sun-Times, was first elected to Congress in 1992. Also known as a founding member of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, Rush told the Sun-Times he intends to stay active in his ministry and use his life story to inspire younger generations. Rush, 75, the only man ever to have beaten Barack Obama in an election, said in an interview he’d decided to step away from public office after a conversation with his 19-year-old grandson. “I don’t want my grandchildren… to know me from a television news clip or something they read in a newspaper,” he said. Rush has also contended with health problems for years, the Chicago Tribune reports, and tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He joins a growing roster of incumbent Democrats—one senator, Pat Leahy (D-VT) and 16 House members, including Rush, as of Monday—who have declined to run again for public office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Block Club Chicago

Bobby Rush Will Not Seek Re-Election, Sources Say

CHATHAM — Rep. Bobby Rush, Illinois’ longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, will not seek another term in office, ending nearly three decades representing several South Side neighborhoods and southwest suburbs, sources said Monday. Rush is holding a press conference Tuesday morning where he is expected to...
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush Tests Positive For COVID

CHICAGO (CBS) — U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush reveals he’s tested positive for COVID. The Illinois Representative said he is fully-vaccinated and boosted, but still contracted a breakthrough case. Rush said he’s symptom-free and feeling fine while quarantining.
CONGRESS & COURTS
chicagocrusader.com

Rep. Bobby Rush tests positive in breakthrough case

Democratic Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush on Monday confirmed that he had tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 after having recently received a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. “Today, after being notified of a recent exposure, I tested positive with a breakthrough case of COVID-19. Fortunately, I am...
CHICAGO, IL
