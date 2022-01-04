ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno County, KS

EMS makes record number of calls in 2021

 5 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County EMS reported last week that it surpassed 8,000 ambulance runs for 2021, a record and the first time it surpassed 8,000 calls. The total number...

HRMC named 'Best of the Best' in newborn screening services

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has designated the Labor and Delivery Unit at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center as the “Best of the Best'' in newborn screening services. More than 140 hospitals and healthcare organizations in Kansas were evaluated and HRMC was one of only three healthcare organizations to win the award.
Gov. issues disaster emergency to help Kan. medical staff shortages

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday signed a State of Disaster Emergency to alleviate healthcare staffing shortages and facilities’ constraints caused by the surge in COVID-19 cases. Governor Kelly also signed executive orders 22-01 and 22-02 which temporarily suspend certain statutes and regulations for adult care homes and certain health care providers.
Police: One dead in Kansas house fire

BUTLER COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the case of a fatal house fire in Butler County. Late Friday, the El Dorado Police and Fire Departments responded to the fire at a home in the 300 block of N Taylor in El Dorado, according to a media release. First responders learned there...
KDHE: 16,000 new cases, 37 more COVID-19 deaths

TOPEKA — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 16,341 to a total of 566,062, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 37 additional COVID-19 deaths for a total of 7,096. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated...
Kan. man indicted for making, spending counterfeit cash

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Kansas man in connection with making and spending counterfeit cash, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Johnny Hockaday, 57, of Wichita, is accused of manufacturing and possessing counterfeit federal currency of...
Kansas governor moves to help facilities hit by COVID surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday eased or suspended Kansas licensing rules for medical personnel and nursing home workers in hopes of making it easier for them to attack staffing shortages during a surge of new COVID-19 cases. Kelly issued two executive orders. One allows hospital...
Authorities: Beware of vapes, gummies in some Kansas stores

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Confusion is clouding the legality of vapes, gummies, teas and other products that include a chemical cousin of marijuana’s main intoxicating ingredient. A recent Kansas attorney general opinion, court decision and law change have raised questions for prosecutors and law enforcement as the products,...
Man ordered to pay $25K for oil, gas lease fraud in McPherson Co.

McPHERSON – A Kentucky man was ordered to pay $25,000 in restitution to a McPherson County victim for securities fraud, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Bryan Scott Hurt, 52, of Glasgow, Ky., was sentenced Thursday in McPherson County District Court for one count of securities fraud. In addition to the restitution, McPherson County District Judge John Klenda sentenced Hurt to three years of probation and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine. Hurt pleaded guilty to the charge on July 9, 2021.
Macke Dick honored by Kansas Bar Association

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County District Court Judge Patty Macke Dick was recently awarded the Pillars of Community Award during the Kansas Bar Association's annual meeting. This Pillars of Community Award is given to a Kansas lawyer, judge, and Kansas Bar Association member with a minimum of 10 years of active non-specialized, general legal practice in a predominately low-density population area of Kansas. Recipients have substantial practice in small or solo law firms or local government service.
HFD to conduct wildfire control operations next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department announced Wednesday that it will be conducting wildfire control operations north and east of Hutchinson. The areas north of Hutchinson will include Plum Street from 69th to 108th avenues, 82nd Avenue from Plum Street to Monroe Street. The area east of Hutchinson will include 69th Avenue along the Sandhills State Park, Inverness from Spyglass to 30th Avenue, 30th Avenue from Cedar Ridge to Kent Road, East 4th Avenue west of Willison Road, and Willison Road from 4th Avenue to 17th Avenue.
Commission to discuss tabled wind farm zoning issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission will go over two planning department matters in regard to wind farms when it meets on Tuesday. Both matters were recently tabled by the board but are back on the agenda. The county commissioners directed staff and the planning commission to consider...
Kan. agencies to waive fees for farmers, ranchers affected by wildfires

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly directed the Kansas Department of Revenue and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to waive fees for birth certificates, marriage certificates, and vehicle registration. These directives will provide much needed relief for Kansans who experienced loss of crops, cattle, and their homes due to the wildfires from December 15, 2021 in Ellis, Gove, Graham, Lane, Logan, Ness, Osborne, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Trego, and Wichita counties.
Mask battle: Kan. school board OKs $425K for outgoing superintendent

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — An outgoing suburban Kansas City, Kansas, school superintendent has secured a $425,000 severance package just days before newly-elected conservative school board members who campaigned on ousting her take office. The Gardner Edgerton School District board last month approved the severance package covering the remaining 18...
KASB working to find next group of district leaders

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County will be losing two school superintendents at the end of the year. Haven USD 312 Superintendent Clark Wedel and Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Mike Folks both announced their retirements. It's a trend that is moving through the entire state:. “We’ve got just under 30...
Closings and delays

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Some area schools are delaying the start of the school or closing due to the extremely cold conditions. If you have a delay or closing to report email us at [email protected]. The Christian Soup Ministry is closed for today in Hutchinson. Friendship meals is canceled...
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

