Florida State

WATCH: USPS truck catches fire in Florida neighborhood

By Katie Sivco
wvtm13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A postal truck caught fire last weekend in an east Orange County neighborhood in Florida and now the U.S. Postal Service is investigating the...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 25

wordtoyourmother
5d ago

those vehicles are death traps.the government knows they pose a fire risk yet they keep them in production without recalling them.

Reply
5
wordtoyourmother
5d ago

the kicker is if you are hurt in one of these vechiles you cannot sue the postal office and they know this that is why they choose to save money and not recall these vechiles.

Reply(1)
3
