Wrong-way crash kills 4, injures 3 children near Columbia

By Katelyn Brown
 5 days ago
Four people died, including a child, in a wrong-way crash near Columbia, Missouri.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2017 Hyundai Elantra was headed south in the northbound lane of U.S. 63 near Lake Road.

The Hyundai struck a 2004 Ford Escape head-on. Two passengers in the Ford were ejected.

The driver of the Hyundai, 19-year-old Keith Sumner of Rocheport, was killed.

In the Ford, 29-year-old Jessica McKinlay, 34-year-old Christopher McClain and a 10-year-old child — all from Columbia — were killed.

Children in the Ford aged two, three and six were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The MSHP crash report states only Sumner and McKinlay, who was a passenger in the Ford, were properly restrained.

