Prepare for Harbor Bridge closures on Tuesday

By Tim Griffin
By Tim Griffin
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Get ready for delays Tuesday if you plan on traveling over the Harbor Bridge.

Crews will shut down West Causeway Boulevard to work on the new bridge. That's the access road to get onto the bridge headed into Corpus Christi from Portland.

That's happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

Drivers are urged to slow down in the area and pay attention to detour signs.

Today's temporary closure should not impact people leaving the port area or the Joe Fulton Corridor.

