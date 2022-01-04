Today in history: Jan. 4

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2022. There are 361 days left in the year. On Jan. 4, 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress. On this date:. In 1821, the first native-born American saint,...
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin may have put the final nail in the coffin on President Joe Biden’s social spending plan.
The Washington Post reports Manchin has taken his $1.8 trillion compromise proposal off the table. The WaPo cited three unnamed sources in its report.
Manchin previously said he was no longer discussing the bill with the White House.
“I’m really not going to talk about Build Back Better anymore because I think I’ve been very clear on that,” Manchin said earlier this week. “There is no negotiations going on at this time, OK?”
Manchin’s proposal would have included funding for universal pre-K...
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
Ted Cruz walking back calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a ‘terrorist attack’ is slammed by Joy Reid and her panel, who question what kind of hold Donald Trump has on the Republican Party.Jan. 8, 2022.
Yet again, Democrats have mastered psychological projection. Rather than brighten the darkness in their own souls, they accuse Republicans of practicing Democrats’ sins. Their latest allegation: The GOP jeopardizes democracy itself. •"The former president and his supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress...
One year after Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot during the Jan. 6 insurrection, the late Air Force veteran’s husband, Aaron Babbitt, spoke with TMZ about how things would’ve been different had he accompanied his wife to Washington D.C. on that fateful day. When asked if he wished he...
Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done.
The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history.
But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd grew heated with a Republican guest Thursday for speaking out against President Trump's 2020 election rhetoric but saying he would support him again as the 2024 nominee. Amid his network's wall-to-wall coverage of the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, Todd noted...
