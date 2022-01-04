$1.3 Mil Home on Whiteface Mtn Trails & Situated on 16th Hole w/Breathtaking Views

As 2021 is coming to a close, Covid-19 is following us right into 2022. With new variants such as the Delta and Omicron variants being discovered this year, we are far from out of the woods. It was reported this week that the United States hit nearly two million new cases of Covid-19, meaning that the daily average is up to 277,000. These numbers are the highest they have been during the pandemic. The large uptick in reported cases comes from the omicron variant sweeping across the states, leading to a high demand for testing. The government has announced that they will start mailing rapid test kits to homes in a couple of weeks. After the first batch is out, a new website will launch to order more kits.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO