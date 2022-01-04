$1.3 Mil Home on Whiteface Mtn Trails & Situated on 16th Hole w/Breathtaking Views
This home has gorgeous fall views and sits in the shadow of Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid. It's a new build that...943litefm.com
This home has gorgeous fall views and sits in the shadow of Whiteface Mountain in Lake Placid. It's a new build that...943litefm.com
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0