A most easy New Year’s resolution

My spirit of giving has been on my mind a lot lately and my #blessed family has been paying the price. The awakening? Absolutely pandemic related, but not necessarily in the way one might think. We have reached the part of the pandemic in which our feet have started dragging in a way in which we feel like we are trudging through twelve feet of snow and we aren’t even fighting it anymore. The thing is, we have been among the luckiest. As a family, we are relatively unscathed, save a multitude of what are truly only minor inconveniences. We have adjusted celebrations. We have postponed events. We have answered the call of shortages by switching things up, such as using cloth napkins in lieu of hoarding paper ones. And, yes, should the toilet paper drought really hit home, we would have gone to cloth there, as well. We have been touched by covid related illness and death, but on a peripheral level. A friend of a friend. A colleague’s relative. The great uncle of someone in math class. Never, knock on wood, someone who we would dearly miss.

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO