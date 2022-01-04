ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government mulls plans to spare industries from higher carbon cost

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Financial News

The Government could step in to slash the amount that airlines, the power sector, and heavy industry pay for each tonne of carbon they emit into the atmosphere as prices remain unexpectedly high.

Officials said prices have been high enough for the last four months that they will have to decide whether to step in and make changes by January 18.

Companies that are covered by the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) must buy one so-called allowance for each tonne of carbon dioxide they emit.

This adds extra cost to dirty fuels such as coal, and makes cleaner fuels, including natural gas, or fully green technologies more economical.

It is the second time in two months that officials have triggered the so-called cost containment mechanism, which happens when the carbon price is consistently above expectations.

Carbon prices have remained high in recent months for a variety of reasons, including the spike in natural gas prices making it relatively cheaper to burn coal, even when including the cost of the extra carbon that is emitted.

This has pushed up demand for ETS allowances, and in turn the price has risen.

But last month the Governments of the UK, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales decided that, while prices were unexpectedly high, they would not step in to lower them.

“This decision is based on the specific circumstances at the current time and does not prejudice future decisions,” a statement from the UK ETS Authority said at the time.

The ETS was set up after Brexit to replace a similar system that operated when the UK was part of the European Union.

But the UK’s ETS has consistently remained between 5% and 10% more expensive than its European counterpart since it came into force a year ago.

Experts say that there might be several reasons for this. One could simply be that there are fewer participants in the UK ETS market, which means fewer sellers, thus keeping prices artificially high.

There has also been speculation that companies might be trying to trigger a Government intervention to push down costs.

Related
newschain

Defence chief: Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said Russia destroying underwater cables could “potentially” be considered an act of war. Sir Tony – who is also the former head of the Navy – also told The Times in his first interview since becoming head of the armed forces that Russian underwater activity threatens “the world’s real information system”.
MILITARY
newschain

Naomi Osaka reaches semi-finals of Australian Open warm-up event

Naomi Osaka continued her winning return to the court by reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne. The reigning champion at Melbourne Park had not played since the US Open, taking a second break from the sport for mental health reasons, but has impressed this week.
TENNIS
newschain

Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of warm-up tournament

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn with an injury from her semi-final at the Melbourne Summer Set as she prepares to defend her Australian Open title. In a statement issued by Tennis Australia, Osaka said: “I had a lot of fun playing here in Melbourne. Unfortunately I have an abdominal injury which I need to rest and prepare for the Australian Open.”
TENNIS
The Independent

Government’s post-Brexit farming plan ‘will increase UK’s reliance on food imports’

The “blind optimism” shown by government ministers in their plans for the future of England’s farms could result in many small and tenant farmers being forced out of business, a parliamentary report has warned.In the wake of Brexit, farmers in England are set to see direct payments – worth £1.8bn in 2019/20 under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy – slashed by more than half by 2024/25 and removed entirely in 2027 as the government shifts to a new regime intended to boost productivity and improve stewardship of the countryside.But a House of Commons committee report said that George Eustice’s Department...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
The Independent

Government invites oil companies to help write rulebook on whether new fossil fuel drilling is green

Oil and gas companies have been invited by the government to help write the rules on whether new drilling complies with the UK’s climate obligations, just months after Boris Johnson urged countries to stop extracting fossil fuels at Cop26.A consultation quietly launched a few days before Christmas and after MPs went back to their constituencies signalled that ministers will green-light new oil extraction – despite scientists saying such exploration is not compatible with reaching net zero by 2050.The document, which is described as being “predominantly” for the oil and gas industries, provides the “opportunity to input on the design” of...
The Independent

Energy crisis: What can the government do to reduce soaring gas and electricity bills?

UK electricity and gas prices are set to soar this spring after regulator Ofgem revises its energy price cap in February.The cap, which sets the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer in the UK per year, is due for its bi-annual review and is being tipped by experts to increase dramatically from £1,277 to as much as £1,995.A response to climbing wholesale gas prices around the world, driven by increased demand and reduced imports to Europe, the review will be announced on 7 February and implemented from 1 April, potentially placing tens of thousands of households...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Cost of living: Government discusses fuel bill support

After a two hour meeting with senior energy industry leaders, the idea of targeted financial support for fuel bills - along the lines of the current Warm Homes Discount scheme - is emerging as a frontrunner to tackle a cost of living squeeze which could see households £1,200 a year worse off as a higher energy cap comes in at the same time as a rise in taxes on workers and employers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theiet.org

Government considers intervention to slash carbon prices

The UK government could be preparing to cut the amount that heavy industry, energy companies and airlines must pay for each tonne of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere, as prices remain high. Officials are concerned that prices have been so high for the past four months that they may need...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
finance-commerce.com

Brexit brought higher costs, endless forms

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. For more than a decade, Neil Currie could sell his company’s handcrafted black iron pans and cookware from Shropshire, the birthplace of Britain’s Industrial Revolution, to customers in Berlin as easily as he could to ones in Birmingham, less than 30 miles to the east. But this year, since Britain left the European Union, Netherton Foundry’s sales into the bloc have plummeted.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Head of Irish business group says carbon budgets will cost 38,000 jobs

The CEO of an Irish business lobby group warned Taoiseach Micheál Martin that planned changes to Ireland’s carbon budgets would hit the economy for 7.8 billion euro a year and cost 38,000 jobs.The head of Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) Danny McCoy said the move to include emissions from land usage in the budgets would "totally undermine the viability" of the agri-food industry, records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal.The Government proceeded with the change on October 15 after the October letter from Mr McCoy had been brought to Mr Martin’s attention.A spokesperson for the Department of...
WORLD
GreenBiz

The oil industry is still drilling as it pivots to carbon capture

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a "carbon management industry." This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Help on energy bills must not come at cost of climate action, Sunak warned

Rishi Sunak has been warned not to allow the Tory right to use the cost-of-living crisis as cover for rolling back the UK’s climate change ambitions.The Chancellor is coming under intense pressure from Conservative MPs to scrap or suspend green levies on energy bills to cushion the impact on customers of price rises expected to reach £600-£700 per household this spring.But the Tory MP who signed zero-carbon targets into law as energy minister, Chris Skidmore, warned that abandoning the levies would be “disastrous for the transition away from fossil fuels”.And environmental groups told The Independent that protection for disadvantaged...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
abc7amarillo.com

Producers dealing with higher input costs

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The supply chain disruption is impacting the agriculture industry. The United States Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) recently released a report indicating farm production expenses increased by more than 8% in 2021. So how are farmers in our region are coping as the challenges are mounting?
PANHANDLE, TX
The Independent

Labour calls for North Sea windfall tax to rein in soaring energy bills

Labour has called for a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas to help cushion the impact of an expected £600 rise in household energy bills this spring.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves announced measures which would save most households £200 and protect the poorest almost entirely from the financial hit forecast when the energy price cap is reviewed in April.Energy sector analysts expect the review to result in a leap in the average annual bill for gas and electricity from £1,277 to around £1,865, adding to a cost-of-living crisis caused by 5 per cent inflation and a looming hike...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kmaland.com

Carbon Pipeline Plan Spurs Organized Opposition from Tribes

(KMAland) -- An Iowa company is trying to gain support for a multi-state project involving capturing carbon from ethanol plants and moving it underground for storage. In the public debate, advocates for tribal communities say their voices should not be ignored. Summit Carbon Solutions wants to construct a pipeline through...
CARBON, IA
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dtnpf.com

Higher Costs Tip Break-Even Balance

Last summer, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's top agriculture economist Nathan Kauffman said something that now seems prescient. While fertilizer prices were higher then, it was mostly because of the spring run-up, not the supply-side issues forcing prices to new heights. "On a number of fronts, it's possible...
AGRICULTURE
