ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Value ETF (VLUE) Hits New 52-Week High

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

VLUE - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of VLUE are up approximately 30.1% from their 52-week low of $85.43/share. But could there be more gains ahead for this...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vlue#Index Fund#Interest Rates#Stock#Usa Value Factor Ishares#Vlue Free Report#The Msci Usa Index#Fed#Gains Ahead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
Fortune

Crypto crash: Here’s how much $1,000 invested at the peak is worth today

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Cryptocurrencies continued to slide Thursday following aggressive comments in the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, which caused widespread concern among investors. Bitcoin was down...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy