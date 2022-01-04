Business briefs

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $492,685,342 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0020). This modification exercises options to provide logistics support to include ground maintenance activities, action request solutions, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operation and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training, and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft systems for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57 percent); Orlando, Fla., (26 percent); Greenville, S.C., (11 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4 percent); and El Segundo, Calif., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $147,198,032; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $70,486,732; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,273,400; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $167,620,202; and FMS funds in the amount of $74,106,976 will be obligated at time of award, $250,958,164 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.
