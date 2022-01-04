ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business briefs

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASCEND FEDERAL CREDIT UNION PROMOTES MARY POLLARD TO VP CONSUMER LENDING. Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced it has promoted Mary Pollard to vice president of consumer lending. Pollard, who reports to Senior Vice President Trevor Williams, is responsible for helping oversee Ascend’s consumer lending...

aerotechnews.com

Contracts Briefs

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $492,685,342 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price-incentive, firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0020). This modification exercises options to provide logistics support to include ground maintenance activities, action request solutions, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operation and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training, and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft systems for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57 percent); Orlando, Fla., (26 percent); Greenville, S.C., (11 percent); Samlesbury, United Kingdom (4 percent); and El Segundo, Calif., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $147,198,032; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $70,486,732; fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $33,273,400; non-U.S. DOD participant funds in the amount of $167,620,202; and FMS funds in the amount of $74,106,976 will be obligated at time of award, $250,958,164 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Business briefs: Daily Reporter editor retiring after 16 years

GREENFIELD — David Hill, who has led the Daily Reporter for nearly 16 years in two stints as editor, will retire after the first of the year. Hill, 63, returned to the Daily Reporter in October 2018 after retiring from the newspaper at the end of 2014. He first took over as editor in June 2002.
GREENFIELD, IN
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Topeka's new loan forgiveness program encourages investment in lower-income neighborhoods

A lifetime of memories exists in the house where Kristin Miller grew up in southeast Topeka's Hi-Crest West neighborhood. Miller, a 39-year-old single mother, says she was going through a divorce when she bought the house in 2014 from the estate of her late father, Richard Miller. She wanted to keep it from being bought by "slumlords." "I lost my dad, I...
TOPEKA, KS
KATC News

Feds sue shop owner who paid former employee in pennies

Remember that business owner who dumped a wheelbarrow full of pennies on his former employee's driveway?. The shop owner allegedly was mad because the employee filed a complaint when he never got his final paycheck. Here's the next chapter in the story.
LAW
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stay home or work sick? Omicron poses a conundrum

BOSTON — As the raging omicron variant of COVID-19 infects workers across the nation, millions of those whose jobs don’t provide paid sick days are having to choose between their health and their paycheck. While many companies instituted more robust sick leave policies at the beginning of the...
BOSTON, MA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Federal government signs off on Maryland Medicaid’s 1115 waiver renewal

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced today that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved a five-year renewal of the state’s Medicaid 1115 waiver, which extends its HealthChoice program. The federal Medicaid website describes the conditions under which 1115 waivers are granted: “Section 1115 of the Social […] The post Federal government signs off on Maryland Medicaid’s 1115 waiver renewal appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
mainstreet-nashville.com

As many as half of hospital omicron cases are 'incidental,' Wright says

The number of omicron cases has quadrupled in the past two weeks in Nashville, and while hospitalizations have also surged, the patient counts may be misleading. The omicron variant has quadrupled in the number of active cases in the past two weeks in Nashville, but this hasn’t been reflected in hospitalization numbers.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreet-nashville.com

Employee disappointed by raise

DEAR HARRIETTE: My assistant has been doing a good job at work, so I offered her a promotion and a 20% raise. I was surprised and disappointed by her response. She said she thought the raise wasn’t enough and that she deserves a lot more. I run a small business and do not have more to give her. I never know if all of my current contracts will last, so I have to keep sizable savings in order to pay for all of the expenses it takes to run the business. I know that many companies, including ones much larger than mine, don’t even give cost of living increases on a regular basis, let alone a whopping 20%. I can’t go higher, nor do I think she deserves it. But I also don’t want a disgruntled employee. How should I handle this? — Disappointed.
ECONOMY
mainstreet-nashville.com

What to watch as state lawmakers return next week

Reforming the state’s K-12 education funding system and approving redistricting plans are among the top items to be addressed by state lawmakers returning to the Tennessee Capitol next week. The 2022 legislative session is set to begin at noon Tuesday. Here are a few items — other than the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Fast Company

This CEO pays new employees $5,000 to quit

It sounds counterintuitive, but what if the key to retaining employees is paying new hires to quit? Chris Ronzio, CEO and founder of Trainual, SaaS software that helps small businesses onboard employees, says offering employees $5,000 to leave just two weeks after starting employment helps him find and retain top talent and maintain a strong culture.
ECONOMY
mainstreet-nashville.com

Springfield airport looks to expand with public-private partnership

Thanks to continuous favorable reviews, the Springfield-Robertson County Airport has earned recognition as one of the best local airports in the state of Tennessee. A result of its growing popularity, however, is a growing demand for more pilots to use the airports and keep their aircraft there. Because of a...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
mainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville vehicle emissions testing to end Feb. 4

Metro Council members voted Tuesday evening to end annual vehicle emissions testing effective Feb. 4 for the 585,000 vehicles registered in Nashville. “The EPA gave us the opportunity to repeal this because they noted that our air quality had reached the level where we could end this program,” said the proposal’s sponsor Council Member Kevin Rhoten, noting that surrounding counties’ emissions programs are set to end this month. “It’s time for us to end this program.”
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreet-nashville.com

Report ranks Tennessee 41st for health outcomes

A new report provides insight into what Tennessee could focus on in the new year to improve the health of its residents. The America’s Health Rankings 2021 report from UnitedHealthcare ranks Tennessee 41st among states for health outcomes. The state’s notable challenges include high numbers of smokers and people with multiple chronic health conditions, as well as high levels of mental distress.
TENNESSEE STATE
mainstreet-nashville.com

Nashville Banner front page on Jan. 5, 1942

Editor’s note: Main Street Nashville reprints some of the best front pages from the Nashville Banner, an afternoon newspaper that published from 1876 to 1998. The pages are courtesy of the Nashville Public Library, Nashville Banner Collection. 80 YEARS AGO IN THE. NASHVILLE BANNER. War news, including draft registration...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreet-nashville.com

Tennessee study: Blacks, males score lower in teacher observations

This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for its newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Black and male teachers in Tennessee have received lower classroom observation scores than their white and female peers every year since the state launched its teacher evaluation system in 2011, says a new study. The same...
TENNESSEE STATE

