Dr. Roizen: Middle-age power - seize yours today

By Michael Roizen, M.D.
 5 days ago

At age 74, late-bloomer Edwina Brocklesby became the oldest women in the U.K. to complete an Ironman triathlon. “I didn’t do any exercise at all until I was 50,” says Edwina, who was born in 1943. “One day, I went to see an old friend ... who was running a marathon....

Dr. Roizen: Vitamin D and your heart health - a new partnership revealed

When Stevie Wonder sang “Ain’t No Sunshine When You’re Gone,” he was lamenting a broken heart. Well, turns out when the sunshine vitamin — the big D — is gone (or at least deficient), you are risking a broken heart, too. A first-of-its-kind study,...
Dr. Roizen: Protecting your heart

In a 1964 episode of “The Lucy Show,” Lucy takes a job as a process server, and her first assignment is to serve another main character in the show, bank president Mr. Mooney. But after trailing him all over town, she somehow ends up as a stowaway on a ship headed for a 28-day cruise. Process serving wasn’t dished up again as such a catastrophe until Seth Rogan, as Dale in 2008’s “Pineapple Express,” took on that career choice and ended up dodging a drug lord!
Dr. Roizen: Keeping your senses - and your wits - about you

The recognition of five basic human senses — vision, hearing, touch, smell and taste — is often traced back to 350 B.C. when Aristotle wrote “De Anima.” The senses intrigued him because they’re what fuel our interaction with the outside world and with our inner voices, with external objects and the tender sensation of compassion (that healing touch!).
Dr. Roizen: Something's fishy - and that's wonderful

In 1995’s “French Kiss,” Kevin Kline as French conman Luc Teyssier tells Meg Ryan’s Kate, “I love the sea. So beautiful, so mysterious ... so full of fish.” Clearly an analogy for his life — after all, he loved to snare unsuspecting people, like Kate, as they floated through his life.
Michael Roizen
Mehmet Oz
Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
Shampoo, Conditioner Products Recalled Due To Levels Of Cancer-Causing Chemical

A company is recalling a variety of dry conditioner and shampoo spray products from well-known brands after testing found unexpected levels of a carcinogen. On Friday, Dec. 17, Procter & Gamble Company announced the recall of certain aerosol spray products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless, along with previously discontinued aerosol dry shampoo products from Old Spice and Hair Food.
Morton Salt Just Issued A Huge Recall

News of a massive recall seems liable to prompt frantic friskings of the pantry. After all, such recalls can be to some disease or potentially dangerous object slipping into the product. In the case of Morton Salt, there is no need for panic. As Eat This, Not That! reports, the...
The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
Vitamin B12 Deficiency: A Strange Night-Time Symptom To Know

Vitamin B12 is a critical fuel for the body, helping the body’s nerve and blood cells stay healthy and make DNA. Night sweats can be a surprising symptom of vitamin B12 deficiency, studies have suggested. Night sweats can soak the body, pyjamas and bed clothes. They occur even without...
3 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our health needs change. Adding a small handful of daily vitamins to your routine can have innumerable health benefits, from boosting our metabolism (which slows as we age!) to boosting our overall health. When asked which vitamins they would suggest adding to clients’ routines, our leading health experts provided the following three suggestions:
