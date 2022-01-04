ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates LAWS, ADTX, SKIL, VRS, BRG; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) - Get Lawson Products, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services. If you are a Lawson shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aditxt Inc. (ADTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC. If you are a Aditxt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Codecademy. If you are a Skillsoft shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Verso Corporation (VRS) - Get Verso Corp Class A Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BillerudKorsnäs AB for $27.00 per share in cash. If you are a Verso shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG) - Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $24.25 per share. If you are a Bluerock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

