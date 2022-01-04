2 killed, 2 injured in crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people are dead after a crash on Freedom Drive in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials confirm.

The crash happened on Freedom Drive near Alleghany Street around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Medic confirmed two people were dead when first responders arrived at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital.

Expect heavy delays in the area while crews investigate the crash and clear the scene.

This is a developing story . FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.