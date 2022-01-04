ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Half-sister's appearance brings back bad memories

Item
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEAR ABBY - A year ago, I was contacted by a...

www.theitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

‘Wait, you’re not kidding? 30 seconds ago, our life was perfect.’: Mom to son with Down syndrome says ‘you’re not the baby I thought, but you’re still MY baby’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When our third child was born on November 20, 2018, his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck and he wasn’t breathing, so they immediately took him to a side table in the delivery room where NICU nurses worked on him. He cried and was stable within seconds, but after cleaning him up and doing whatever they do to babies after they’re born, they asked us if they could take him to the NICU for observation. Because of his dramatic entry, that didn’t raise any red flags for my husband, Adam, or me. They let me give him a quick kiss and squeeze, and then they whisked him off. Adam accompanied Milo to the NICU, and shortly returned saying that they were doing, and I quote, ‘Dumb stuff, like talking about his tongue and commenting on his hands.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Item

Parents wonder if son's friendship may be more

DEAR ABBY - My preteen son is friends with a boy I don't quite approve of, but I understand that sometimes bad decisions lead to future wisdom. When I can, I allow the friend to come to our house to hang out with my son because this friend allegedly …
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Indy100

Boyfriend tells how he ‘upset’ girlfriend by refusing to pay for her family’s Christmas gifts in Reddit post

Christmas is a time for everyone to put their differences aside and enjoy the joyous occasion – but let’s face it, it’s easier said than done. For one man, the drama started early after he refused to pay for his girlfriend’s gifts for her family and friends. The 28-year-old took to Reddit to seek much-needed reassurance after being slammed as an “a**hole for ruining Christmas” by his partner’s sister. He explained how he and his girlfriend, Lauren, had been dating for two years and recently moved in together. He works and pays for all living expenses while his...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Mother, 22, who met her 54-year-old husband at 19 reveals her parents initially didn't accept her 32-year age gap romance and warned her older lover was just 'looking for a trophy wife'

A mother who met her 54-year-old husband as a teenager revealed how her family tried to end her relationship with her baby's father because of their 32-year age gap. Stay-at-home mother Vanessa Szabo-Menyhart, 22, from Maidstone, Kent, met tennis coach Geza Szabo, then 50, at a table tennis competition in March 2018, when Vanessa was 19.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Reality Tea

90 Day Fiance Star Stephanie Matto Is Done Selling Farts In A Jar After Heart Attack Scare

A wise woman once said, “The hospital system is overwhelmed to the point of near collapse due to an out of control pandemic and this woman is FARTING HERSELF into a hospital bed? Take some Gas X and unbutton your pants like the rest of us.” I think we all can learn a lesson here. […] The post 90 Day Fiance Star Stephanie Matto Is Done Selling Farts In A Jar After Heart Attack Scare appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Father of five-year-old found dead on New Year’s Eve pays moving tribute to ‘cheeky little boy’

The father of a five-year-old boy found dead on New Year’s Eve has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his “happy, funny and cheeky” son.Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to a property in Oldham, Greater Manchester.An investigation into his death continues and a woman in her 30s has been detained under the Mental Health Act.His father Gary Keenan said Dylan was his “best mate” – and is being especially missed by his brother, who he adored.Mr Keenan has been looking through photos and videos of Dylan on his phone, and remembering special moments.“He was a happy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

I Can’t Believe How My Friend Is Treating Me After Her Baby Shower.

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I need a gut check about thank-you notes. An outmoded convention? Or still required? I am trying not to be hurt by/resentful of/angry with a friend (not a close friend) who threw a baby shower for herself and didn’t open the presents then and there—which I appreciated, by the way, as sitting through the opening of a mountain of presents is incredibly boring—but then never sent thank-you notes for the gifts people brought. By now (the baby has arrived and she has her hands full as a single mother), it’s pretty clear they are never coming. I spent a lot of time picking out a thoughtful gift. I’d like that to be appreciated! Is that petty of me? There were some people, mutual friends of ours, who didn’t make it to the shower but sent gifts directly to her home—and one of them has grumbled to me that she doesn’t even know if her gift ever arrived. Are we hopelessly old-fashioned to expect an acknowledgment of our gifts? At least an email or a text if not a traditional written one? As a hopeful future parent myself, I’m also interested in whether people are still teaching their children what I was taught: that a thank-you note is absolutely required, always. I’ve heard tell that they are not. So, am I a relic?
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy