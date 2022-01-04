Half-sister's appearance brings back bad memories

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I need a gut check about thank-you notes. An outmoded convention? Or still required? I am trying not to be hurt by/resentful of/angry with a friend (not a close friend) who threw a baby shower for herself and didn’t open the presents then and there—which I appreciated, by the way, as sitting through the opening of a mountain of presents is incredibly boring—but then never sent thank-you notes for the gifts people brought. By now (the baby has arrived and she has her hands full as a single mother), it’s pretty clear they are never coming. I spent a lot of time picking out a thoughtful gift. I’d like that to be appreciated! Is that petty of me? There were some people, mutual friends of ours, who didn’t make it to the shower but sent gifts directly to her home—and one of them has grumbled to me that she doesn’t even know if her gift ever arrived. Are we hopelessly old-fashioned to expect an acknowledgment of our gifts? At least an email or a text if not a traditional written one? As a hopeful future parent myself, I’m also interested in whether people are still teaching their children what I was taught: that a thank-you note is absolutely required, always. I’ve heard tell that they are not. So, am I a relic?

