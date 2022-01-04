Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 10:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 10:01:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1100 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Centralia affecting Lewis County. .The flood crest on the Chehalis River moved through Porter around 2:30 PM Saturday. The flood crest will arrive at Grays Harbor Sunday afternoon. The river from Porter upstream is receding and with dry weather Sunday into Monday will continue to recede. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 50.0 feet, feet...the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood numerous farms and roads including SR 12. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 51.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM PST Sunday was 51.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and will continue to recede. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO